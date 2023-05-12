 
 
Authentic Wisdom from a Trump Voter

voting carrels - 2019 Ohio general election
voting carrels - 2019 Ohio general election
(Image by Tim Evanson)   Details   DMCA

I've been flummoxed by the Christian Fundamentalist Republican Trump perspective. It looks so crazy from where I stand. (And yet, to be truthful, some of the actions of progressives seem just as crazy.)

I grew up Methodist. One husband was Jewish and another was a Charismatic Pentecostal minister. I've explored Buddhism, Theosophy, the Divine Feminine, metaphysics, and a host of other spiritual philosophies, so I have many perspectives from which to view people's beliefs. And still, nothing about the Trumpster cult made sense to me.

Until I read Rev. Dr. Kevin Young's Substack post, "I voted for Trump."

Because of his candor in sharing his authentic journey, for the first time I have an understanding of some why people feel the need to support Trump and conservative ideas. And understanding is the beginning of bringing balance out of chaos.

I'm deeply grateful for Young's honesty and his willingness to be vulnerable. If the rest of the world was as authentically self-reflective as he is, we'd be pretty close to peace on earth. And I'm honored that he gave me permission to reprint his post in its entirety, here.

If you can read Young's words with an open mind, you'll learn plenty. And if you're not touched by his candid and genuine sharing, check for a pulse.

I voted for Trump.

My journey from fundamentalism wasn't a long drawn out process. It was like flipping a switch. One moment I was a conservative Republican, and then 8 minutes and 46 seconds later, I was something else...

It took a long time for the dust to settle and for me to see, though.

In many ways, I am still trying to understand who I am.

And while I may not be able to quantify what I currently am, I can assure you that I wasn't trying to collapse my idealogical walls.

I swear.

Far from it.

I wasn't looking to destroy the Conservatism that had surrounded my life since birth. I wasn't looking to blow up the very thing that brought comfort, protection, and insulation from the outer chaos of the world.

Conservative fundamentalism does that. It's offers safety. It promises to bring law and order to chaos and messy things.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Meryl Ann Butler

I was enlightened, and deeply touched by Young's genuineness. Understanding how the world looks from another person's perspective is the first step toward creating a more compassionate and balanced society.

Submitted on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:01:14 PM

