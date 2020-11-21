 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/21/20

Attacking Black Lives Matter And Teachers

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

"Of course the real mastermind behind the abolish the police agenda is none other than organizer Eric Mann, the director of the Labor Community Strategy Center, self-proclaimed Communist and mentor to Patrisse Khan-Cullors, one of the three founders of the Black Lives Matter organization."
- Gilbert Gamez, President of the LASPOA

Gilbert Gamez straddles two worlds.

As the leader of a union, Gamez is a direct beneficiary of sacrifices made by those who fought for social justice. Labor activists of the past endured opposition that was often violent as they fought for the right to organize. Many paid with their lives. The working conditions that we take for granted today, like weekends off, the 40-hour workweek, and breaks during the workday directly result from their efforts.

The group Gamez represents are police officers, who tend to be more right-wing than their compatriots in other unions. When "violence and mass arrests [were used] to break the will of strikers", it was at the hands of law enforcement. Their professional descendants were on the streets this summer, committing acts of violence against peaceful protesters demanding an end to militaristic policing and systemic racism.

In a speech during the LAUSD School Board meeting last week, Gamez threw out any allegiance to the labor movement that gave his union the ability to exist. While speaking out against the defund the police movement that has resulted in a $25 million cut from the district's policing budget, the president of the Los Angeles School Police Officers Association (LASPOA) directly attacked Eric Mann, a labor organizer who had fought to delay the closing of the General Motors plant in Van Nuys. The Trump boogeymen of "socialism", "Marxism" and "communism" were sprinkled throughout the speech.


(Image by Students Deserve)   Details   DMCA
Gamez's speech showed why so many students distrust the Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) as he disregarded their concerns to attack Students Deserve, a group that fights for social justice issues including the end of randomly searching students and eliminating the school's police force. Speaking for his officers, Gamez ignored any possibility that these students were organically reacting to the world around them and maintained that they had been brainwashed by their Marxist teachers. These do not sound like the words of someone who wants to partner with school communities to ensure that campuses are kept safe.

Most surprising, Gamez showed little understanding of the political realities of the school board. While he was spewing venom against United Teachers Los Angeles, three of the four board members that teachers supported during elections voted against the proposal that removed funding for the officers that he represents. The block of charter school industry supporters are the ones that introduced a resolution that called for drastic cuts in the policing budget. After compromising with Jackie Goldberg on a lower cut, the measure passed.


(Image by LASPOA)   Details   DMCA
Instead of throwing around right-wing fear tactics, the LASPOA would have been much better off focusing on the concerns that had caused board members Scott Schmerelson, George McKenna, and Richard Vladovic to vote against immediately reducing the funding. The charter school block of Kelly Gonez, Nick Melvoin, and Monica Garcia ignored their responsibility to ensure continued student safety and rushed to pass the cuts without a fully formulated plan that would have specified exactly how they would be implemented. The board had previously directed Superintendent Beutner to present a plan to reduce the footprint of the LASPD, but the charter school block pushed ahead before this could be completed. This lack of a plan is what the school police should have focused on.

The students of the second-largest school district in the country deserve better than what either the LASPOA or the district is offering them. Students Deserve's demands are borne from well-founded concerns and they should not be ignored. However, as the adults in charge, the board ignored its responsibility to implement the requested changes in a responsible way. Everyone needs to step back from the rhetoric deployed by Gamez and put the needs of the students first.
________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 