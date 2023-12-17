Attack on Christians, western media ignores reality and more

We hold weekly debriefing on Gaza Sundays. If you are interested, let us know

We are dismayed by the silence of so many churches. Here is an Open Letter from Palestinian Christians to Western Church Leaders and Theologians

click here

And my message for Christmas again (since then hundreds more were murdered):

click here

Day 71 of the genocidal slaughter in Gaza: Israeli occupation forces killed so far 19,088 civilians (nearly half are children) and injured 54,450. The murdered include over 300 health care workers, 92 journalists, 135 UN workers, 35 Civil defense staff (rescue/fire crew). But while the majority of people in Gaza are Muslim, Israel also attacked Christians and their churches. 600 christians are sheltering without food in a Church in Gaza city and Israel ordered them to leave. An Israeli sniper murdered Friday one mother Nahida Anton and her daughter Samar Anton in the church courtyard (and injured 7 christians who will have no access to medical care). Their home, like the homes of over 1 million Gazans, was destroyed a few weeks ago. In another attack on Sisters of Mother Theresa church and convent which houses 54 handicapped Palestinians that the sisters take care of. Israel here targeted the generator and the fuel tank to deny them electricity. Even here in Bethlehem Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition yesterday in the courtyard of the Church of Nativity. No Christmas in Palestine.

Meanwhile Israel admitted killing three of its own hostages who were carrying white flags "mistaking them for Palestinians." Reread that sentence to understand the criminality and appreciate that Israel kills all civilians in Gaza. Also two days ago, Israeli forces killed dozens of people sheltering in tents in a Kamal Adwan hospital yard by bombing and then bulldozing their tents on top of their bodies and destroying large sections of the hospital. The scenes are horrific and if you have a strong stomach here is a glimpse including of a starving cat eating human flesh (WARNING .youtube.com/watch?v=Cdw-QYqhRVQ).

And while many children are dying of starvation in blockaded Gaza, collaborative Arab regimes are helping Israel get its trade by land travel! Yemen had courageously blocked Israeli ships using the Red Sea until Israel ends its genocide/holocause of the Palestinians (it is actually an obligation under International conventions to stop genocide).

Jonathan Ofir: I used to think that Yeshayahu Leibowitz's term "Judeo-Nazis" was too strong to describe Israel. But today, I feel differently. click here

How Israel used AI genocide programs to obliterate Gaza click here?

Scientists Against Israeli Apartheid, Occupation and Genocide in Gaza

click here

Israeli dissidents expose genocidal language (this is proof of intent) [another area not covered by Western media] .youtube.com/watch?v=uxzcKiSuJQw

Open letter to the Assembly of State Parties regarding the ICC Office of the Prosecutors engagement with the Situation in Palestine

click here

The Role of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza: Navigating Neutrality or Facilitating Inaction?

click here

Israeli proaganda arms are spending over 100 million to spread lies and distortions while its own military is killing journalists (92 so far) and preventing coverage of the ongoing genocide. Why is western media ignoring evidence of Israeli action on 7 October click here

Reopening Gaza slaughter house click here

Analysis: How does Israel get away with it? Prof. Jeff Halper explains .youtube.com/live/yc9k688J1kk

Israeli government ordered assassination of Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer click here 'I am you': NYC Vigil Honors Palestinian Poet Dr. Refaat Alareer

.youtube.com/watch?v=nZE7YnRIXtg

If I Must Die by Refaat Alareer If I must die, you must live to tell my story to sell my things to buy a piece of cloth and some strings, (make it white with a long tail) so that a child, somewhere in Gaza while looking heaven in the eye awaiting his dad who left in a blaze- and bid no one farewell not even to his f1esh not even to himself- sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above and thinks for a moment an angel is there bringing back love If I must die let it bring hope let it be a tale