Attached to My '72 Comet

By       Message Suzana Megles       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

I guess everyone at some time or other has felt an attachment to their first car. Since I have only had one car all this time, you can well imagine that I am having detachment anxieties thinking about selling it. And yes, I should be more worried about finding a buyer and not worrying about parting with it. So far, I have had two unsolicited offers. And per the internet, there seems to be a market for '72 Comets. Now the only problem remains--can I finally let her go? And the answer is--yes, I must, and I will have to.

Since I've had this car at the same time that I had my beloved dog, Peaches, this probably accounts for yet another emotional attachment with this car. But, at 87, I am beginning to feel my mortality. I have to start down-sizing everything. Books and magazines need to find new readers. Loads of saved articles will probably have to be placed in our blue recycling cart. It sounds good so far, and I'm sure that I and my house will feel a whole lot lighter once accomplished.

But first things first. Selling my Comet is the primary concern now. With the onset of glaucoma, I stopped driving a few years ago. One day I was pulling out of my garage, and though I may have had sun glasses on, I felt blinded by the sun's rays. Frightened, I immediately pulled back into the garage. Yes, sadly, one of life's defining moments when even I realized that driving would no longer be an option for me.

You can well imagine that this realization was upsetting. I would be needing help with my grocery shopping, buying food and litter for the cats and bird seed for the birds.

Someone would have to drive me to doctor visits, to the bank--but worst of all--I would have to part with my Mercury Comet. God is good. Whenever I needed a ride, I found friends to take me where I needed to go.

As for the Comet--someone has shown interest in it and offered $800. Is this a good price? Haven't a clue, so I went on the internet. One Comet seller asked for $1,000. Another asked for $2500. Of course--each gave a description of the car to explain the selling price. So, how much should I ask for mine? What condition is it in? What's the mileage? Will have to check the speedometer since I haven't checked it in a long time, but I am fairly certain that the mileage is pretty low for a 45-year-old car.

Well, here's hoping that things work out. I guess the biggest hurdle is over and that it's time deciding to part with an old friend.

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

