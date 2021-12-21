 
 
At This Christmas Hour: Your Spiritual Journey

Years ago, as a math-science teacher, I rode my bicycle to work each day to Brighton, Colorado. At 22 miles, I pedaled my legs off to make it to work in 80 minutes. A quick shower, dress, open the doors to my classroom, and welcome 33 students, daily. Oh, those sunrises on the eastern plains astounded me... and heading back home, sunsets over the Rocky Mountains and the Flatirons of Boulder, Colorado, brought my eyes such beauty and my spirit incredible joy.

My teaching colleague who rode with me always rated the sunrises and sunsets on a 1-to-10 scale. Mostly, we enjoyed 10s on our daily rides. The sky exploded in colors, shapes, clouds and textures.

Later, as a long-haul trucker for United Van Lines hauling furniture, I hung my bike up in the garage rafters. As a trucker, I worked long hours, hard labor and little time for cycling... but I earned a MUCH better living.

As this Christmas moment advances upon our country, I am reminded that "change" remains inevitable. It is the "constant" of the universe or you might refer to it as God's way. However you deem your religious path, my wife Sandi and I wish you a grand journey of the spirit. Also, this is a time of renewal of your soul. Whether it's Jesus in the manger or your own child you're rearing in the world, it's all about refurbishing your life-force at Christmas time.

While my bike remained in the rafters, I realized that the "illusion" of perfection could not be sustained. One cannot keep something new forever. You have to take it out of the package or down from the rafters to use it, get it dirty, scratch it up and wear it out.

I'm reminded of the Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams where the child kept playing with her rabbit until the rabbit became "alive" with use. It's one of those classic stories that urges you to use your life, fulfill your life, discover your destiny, chase after it and, finally, live it. Use your life so that you are alive and you come to the end of your life totally worn out... with a big grin on your face.

So, the question jumps up, "Am I living a life worth remembering?"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Frosty Wooldridge Bio: Frosty Wooldridge possesses a unique view of the world, cultures and families in that he has bicycled around the globe 100,000 miles, on six continents and six times across the United States in the past 30 years. His books (more...)
 
Frosty Wooldridge

Your spiritual journey counts to those in your family and community. You might enjoy some of the factors that make it worthwhile.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 at 8:15:53 PM

