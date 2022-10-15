At Point of No Return

Following the Counterinsurgency stage getting underway, comes combat's third and final level of escalation - the General Mobilization, which entails all-out warfare following a Declaration of War. That is where the existential rubber of nuclear annihilation meets the road. The fact that global neocons like Truss, Stoltenberg, Baerbock, van Der Leyen and the Biden clique of DoS outlaws are fully aware of this fact and are still pushing the Counterinsurgency stage by calling for classification of Russia as a Terrorist State should be all a reasonable person needs to know in order to recognize who the real terrorists are in this equation and who the patsies are. They see the prairies of Ukraine as a red carpet to the ultimate gala - Russia's unlimited trove of resources. The obstacle is the indefectible Russian Bear - a bigger, stronger and more resolute bear than the one who defeated the French and German invaders of past centuries only by way of attrition, not a strong defense like this one is capable of maintaining.

Undeterred after a 75-year hiatus, Germany, now under Annalena Baerbock's neocon leadership, is again backing Nazis against Russia, while Liz Truss has snatched the baton from Boris Johnson to preserve UK's role in weakening Germany by ensuring there will be no peace talks. And the neocons in the US are financing this familiar merry-go-round to destabilize Europe just as it did in both WWs when it played all sides against the middle. It was an ingenious blueprint developed on the fly by the original democrat neocon, Woodrow Wilson, in WWI. Wilson understood that in creating a sponsor like the League of Nations to ratify the US as "peacekeepers" with moral leadership in the eyes of the world, he could arm all sides in a conflict and exploit the globe with impunity while transitioning US manufacturing from producing widgets to producing weapons. So in reality nothing has changed in the least. In fact, the US has already won the overarching goal of deindustrializing Europe when it destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines this week. But for all the reasons I outlined in my previous two articles, like AFU's total depletion of homegrown recruits, the only chance for the US attaining its secondary goal of ravaging Russia is playing the Stage Three game of chicken with nuclear buttons.

This is inconvenient information that falls on deaf ears in the US as the majority of the educated demographic prefers to believe the cosmetic analyses and logical gymnastics (Russia blew up its own pipelines! What Nazis?) of Corporate Media or the controlled opposition of so-called progressive outlets like Mother Jones, TYT, Democracy Now, Breaking Points, et al, even though they're all aligned against their class interest. Particularly distressing is Fox's attempt to bring the middle and lower classes into the pro-war alignment! Not surprising really as the US controls many of the instruments of information exchange around the world and has complete dominance over how international events are to be understood. It is unsurpassed at manufacturing consent. https://youtu.be/A4LK4hUuvsI

But it is the educated and the "progressives" who are forsaking their historical role as the vanguard that is supposed to know better, dig for truth, challenge war-inducing or exploitative policies and then provide context for the rest of us. Still, unlike educated vanguards of past centuries, the 21st-century US/Euro analogue can always be counted on to take the lazy, easy way out: no research, no critical thought, no questioning, no debate,,, no conversations even. They just believe what they're told or whatever they think makes them appear to be morally better than you. Of course, it's all a façade: they act like they're appalled at military conflict despite their inaction and the vitiated nature of their reasoning, but it's apparently just the optics of war that upsets them and nothing more.

If they really wanted to bring about peace and end the devastation in Ukraine, they'd be leveraging their clout and demanding immediate cessation of warfare by acknowledging the cause of this conflict and the purely reasonable demands of Russia to resurrect the Minsk Agreements, recognize the autonomy of the Russian-speaking Donbas and keep the US commitment made at the Soviet Union's dissolution by its then SoS James Baker not to expand NATO to Russia's borders. They'd also be threatening to vote their congressmen out of office unless they acted for peace immediately. Instead, they run the yellow and blue flag up the pole in their front yards to virtue signal "concern" for Ukraine, which they must know in their heart of hearts is ridiculous at this point because of their simultaneous support for supplying more weapons for more pointless slaughter of the unemployed and shanghaied conscripts AFU's Nazi leadership send to the front lines as cannon fodder. Could they be that genuinely naïve or are they just plain stupid? I have my opinion.

A half-joking example of how morally rootless and intellectually bankrupt the liberal establishment has become is this suggestion by a standup comic (paraphrasing): If we can get Trump to outdo everyone who's calling for sending more weapons to Ukraine and get him to voice rabid support for NATO's direct involvement, the donor class would force a peace treaty be signed within 12 hours. https://youtu.be/SxcDdT9uwow

Maybe that's not so crazy considering both Henry Kissinger and Noam Chomsky have stated that only a US Commander-in-Chief could stop this madness, and among CIC candidates there is only one - Donald Trump, with all his warts and many shortcomings. But the word "Trump" has been annealed into a dog whistle that freezes establishment liberals in their tracks. A masterpiece of propaganda craftmanship. Meanwhile people die and the war rages on with a demented president misreading equally demented rationales on a teleprompter.

