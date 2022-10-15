 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/15/22

At Point of No Return

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   18 comments
Following the Counterinsurgency stage getting underway, comes combat's third and final level of escalation - the General Mobilization, which entails all-out warfare following a Declaration of War. That is where the existential rubber of nuclear annihilation meets the road. The fact that global neocons like Truss, Stoltenberg, Baerbock, van Der Leyen and the Biden clique of DoS outlaws are fully aware of this fact and are still pushing the Counterinsurgency stage by calling for classification of Russia as a Terrorist State should be all a reasonable person needs to know in order to recognize who the real terrorists are in this equation and who the patsies are. They see the prairies of Ukraine as a red carpet to the ultimate gala - Russia's unlimited trove of resources. The obstacle is the indefectible Russian Bear - a bigger, stronger and more resolute bear than the one who defeated the French and German invaders of past centuries only by way of attrition, not a strong defense like this one is capable of maintaining.

Undeterred after a 75-year hiatus, Germany, now under Annalena Baerbock's neocon leadership, is again backing Nazis against Russia, while Liz Truss has snatched the baton from Boris Johnson to preserve UK's role in weakening Germany by ensuring there will be no peace talks. And the neocons in the US are financing this familiar merry-go-round to destabilize Europe just as it did in both WWs when it played all sides against the middle. It was an ingenious blueprint developed on the fly by the original democrat neocon, Woodrow Wilson, in WWI. Wilson understood that in creating a sponsor like the League of Nations to ratify the US as "peacekeepers" with moral leadership in the eyes of the world, he could arm all sides in a conflict and exploit the globe with impunity while transitioning US manufacturing from producing widgets to producing weapons. So in reality nothing has changed in the least. In fact, the US has already won the overarching goal of deindustrializing Europe when it destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines this week. But for all the reasons I outlined in my previous two articles, like AFU's total depletion of homegrown recruits, the only chance for the US attaining its secondary goal of ravaging Russia is playing the Stage Three game of chicken with nuclear buttons.

This is inconvenient information that falls on deaf ears in the US as the majority of the educated demographic prefers to believe the cosmetic analyses and logical gymnastics (Russia blew up its own pipelines! What Nazis?) of Corporate Media or the controlled opposition of so-called progressive outlets like Mother Jones, TYT, Democracy Now, Breaking Points, et al, even though they're all aligned against their class interest. Particularly distressing is Fox's attempt to bring the middle and lower classes into the pro-war alignment! Not surprising really as the US controls many of the instruments of information exchange around the world and has complete dominance over how international events are to be understood. It is unsurpassed at manufacturing consent. https://youtu.be/A4LK4hUuvsI

But it is the educated and the "progressives" who are forsaking their historical role as the vanguard that is supposed to know better, dig for truth, challenge war-inducing or exploitative policies and then provide context for the rest of us. Still, unlike educated vanguards of past centuries, the 21st-century US/Euro analogue can always be counted on to take the lazy, easy way out: no research, no critical thought, no questioning, no debate,,, no conversations even. They just believe what they're told or whatever they think makes them appear to be morally better than you. Of course, it's all a façade: they act like they're appalled at military conflict despite their inaction and the vitiated nature of their reasoning, but it's apparently just the optics of war that upsets them and nothing more.

If they really wanted to bring about peace and end the devastation in Ukraine, they'd be leveraging their clout and demanding immediate cessation of warfare by acknowledging the cause of this conflict and the purely reasonable demands of Russia to resurrect the Minsk Agreements, recognize the autonomy of the Russian-speaking Donbas and keep the US commitment made at the Soviet Union's dissolution by its then SoS James Baker not to expand NATO to Russia's borders. They'd also be threatening to vote their congressmen out of office unless they acted for peace immediately. Instead, they run the yellow and blue flag up the pole in their front yards to virtue signal "concern" for Ukraine, which they must know in their heart of hearts is ridiculous at this point because of their simultaneous support for supplying more weapons for more pointless slaughter of the unemployed and shanghaied conscripts AFU's Nazi leadership send to the front lines as cannon fodder. Could they be that genuinely naïve or are they just plain stupid? I have my opinion.

A half-joking example of how morally rootless and intellectually bankrupt the liberal establishment has become is this suggestion by a standup comic (paraphrasing): If we can get Trump to outdo everyone who's calling for sending more weapons to Ukraine and get him to voice rabid support for NATO's direct involvement, the donor class would force a peace treaty be signed within 12 hours. https://youtu.be/SxcDdT9uwow

Maybe that's not so crazy considering both Henry Kissinger and Noam Chomsky have stated that only a US Commander-in-Chief could stop this madness, and among CIC candidates there is only one - Donald Trump, with all his warts and many shortcomings. But the word "Trump" has been annealed into a dog whistle that freezes establishment liberals in their tracks. A masterpiece of propaganda craftmanship. Meanwhile people die and the war rages on with a demented president misreading equally demented rationales on a teleprompter.

The dogfaced pol on the right is Baerbock, the neocon NATO fanatic steering Germany off a cliff again, and for the third time in a century.

Baerbock
Baerbock
(Image by Nya Dagbladet)   Details   DMCA

John Lawrence Ré

film business professional

https://www.linkedin.com/public-profile/settings?trk=prof-0-ovw-public_profile-secondary I have worked in the motion picture industry since 1988, when I produced and directed DOMINOES: PORTRAIT OF A DECADE
 
At Point of No Return

LeZ SeZ

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 17, 2015), 36 comments
  New Content

Indeed John are there bigger fish to fry.

It's Europe though, in The Great Game being played out here, over the lives of the poor Ukrainian people in a Proxy War The West has lost.

But US industry prevails over European, Germany is deindustrialized and The US has just become the largest exporter of LNG. Doesn't hurt Russia as they are with The Great Eurasian Union.

Russia and The US are not looking worse off at all - but in the end, US-NATO-UK Masters of The Universe lose The Ukraine and its natural resources to Russia.

Discussed here . . . 7eb.substack.com/p/great-game-ukraine-long-proxy-war

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 9:42:47 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 5 articles, 2603 comments
Reply to LeZ SeZ:

Agree.

In discussing why the US instigated the war in Ukraine, Michael Hudson said: Instead of a real military threat from Russia and China, the problem for American strategists is the absence of such a threat.

His argument is so clear, only the reflexive power of Mass Formation Psychosis (defined here: https://tinyurl.com/bdhdtrjh) can obscure its logic. The most interesting aspect of MFP is the willingness to suppress your own personal well-being for the dictates of a ruling group: like willingness to pay more taxes, for example, to pay for weapons to punish an enemy that is really only an enemy in one's imagination. Yet it happened as he predicted. A sizable minority of Americans, mostly if not all educated liberals, did just that when they saw no problem with handing over 60 billion+ to kill people in a country they couldn't locate on a map and for reasons that have no objective moral basis.

So, is there more to it? Yes. . . there are those latent national imperatives that lurk in the heart of Euro's insatiable leaders. The same imperatives and war lust that has had them paint the world red with blood for centuries when peaceful solutions would have been more lucrative. . . and clearly more beneficial to draft-age men.

Looking forward there is some hope: Strikes and mass protests could cripple Europe this winter forcing Truss, Macron and other pro-war leaders to resign. In the emerging void, opportunity should open for a Le Pen led government in France, an overhaul of the Green coalition in Germany and possibly Meloni reasserting her previous calls (before her election) for Italy to establish better relations with Russia - that could lead to withdrawal of support for Ukriane. Most importantly, if Gabbard can run and win in 2024, we just might avoid the nuclear showdown.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 11:41:06 PM

Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4755 comments, 17 diaries

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

  New Content

For top of FB Page have Uncle Sam pushing carts of weapons towards Boiling Ukraine. Thought came tome the other day in my trolling of Charle's Kirk and Franklin Graham, Saying it seems around time for Children of Abe, or all misfits on the 21st Century Group W Bench. "Lets ask our leaders if they are moral enough to drop the Nukes if there would be 10 Righteous were to be killed by them," as Abraham asked of Sodom. Lots of Culture Wars in Ukraine,,,have read of here on OEN. I love this site.

Its a tricky lie been told since 2 Bombs on Japan. Secret Agent Man. Who is the Dragon. I can see everyone else in Revelation 12-13: Church State Beasts, with in it together with Mark-Masks to buy or sell. We may want to hide some stuff from next generation.

Johnny Irion blew my mind with this video June 2020 Corona Reckoning Blues that taught US of supply change. Amazingly overworked. "The Universe goes on forever. All we have is each other. Every heart is looking for its home. Inside the endless OM." Lucky husband of Sara Lee Guthrie with 3 times the heart of Woody. Raised kids on road and went alone. They lost treasure. Heard a Guthrie Girl rebel yell, "No human gets left behind.



Submitted on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 11:37:26 PM

shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5017 comments, 2 diaries
  New Content

Good to see you taking a break John Re'! Your "If Robin Hood was Black" is right up there at the top.

A couple of weeks ago or so, Garland Nixon suggested on the Duran with the two Alexes that Russia and China had decided to be the adults in the global room in handling the USUK EU's rabid boisterousness as it is "eased" from its high chair of exceptionalism to a more accommodating posture on the floor. The idea is not to take the USUK EU bait to escalate. Perhaps the US' Commander In Chief, will actually be the Pentagon, saying No! You f*cking lunatics. Of course at that point given my apathy, the fascist state will end all doubt as to who appears to be in charge.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 12:01:00 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 5 articles, 2603 comments
Reply to shad williams:

Yes, I watched that particular podcast featuring Nixon as a guest. The Duran generally has good takes on the reality being obscured from us here in the homeland.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 12:30:12 AM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 92 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4606 comments
Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

John,

See:

Siriusdiclosure.com.

Duaneelgin,com

Carolynbaker.net

Andrewharvey.net

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 12:22:58 PM

P Thomas

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 6, 2017), 3 comments
Reply to shad williams:

What a fantasy I'd like to see realized, the freaking Pentagon quietly stepping up to "Just say no!"

But, no, I think the MIC lobby corps would never permit Congress to stop raining climate-crisis amounts of money on their already drowning cash cows.

Ok, I'm awake again ;)

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 12:33:10 AM

shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5017 comments, 2 diaries
Reply to P Thomas:

It would be silly for the owners to allow the western political elites to kill the planet because former vassals are reclaiming their sovereignty from the owners. After all the owners could still get by if they decided to play nice with the rest of the planet and if the rest of the planet allowed them to keep their wealth from centuries of slaughter, rape and plunder. Well blow me down, I be woke, too...hmmm.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 5:16:25 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 5 articles, 2603 comments
Reply to shad williams:

Shad, your comment is very perceptive: "[T]he Pentagon, saying No! You f*cking lunatics. Of course at that point given my apathy, the fascist state will end all doubt as to who appears to be in charge." Generally the Pentagon and the Department of State are on thbe same page. But apparently there is a growing rift developing between them at the moment, and it is lear as to which one is the alpha dog. Previously I wrote that the actual seat of all bad deeds is DoS - the real deep state:

Every MSM meme, every calculated gesture from paid stooges like $100K/day Rachel Maddow, every nuanced news report is aimed at gaining acceptance for the directives of the Department of State - the single most powerful and influential agency in the western world and the one that sets the ground rules for everything and everyone. Since WWII, the President in the capacity of Commander-in-Chief is its model/spokesperson. FDR warned us about the dangers of DoS overreach in 1945, just as Ike warned us about its spawn, the Military-Industrial-Complex, which had come to full maturity by the end of the 1950s. That parent/offspring relationship has significantly compromised our nation's ability to safeguard its democratic mode of operation.

Now, sixty years after Ike's warning, there is no longer any shred of dissent in a Congress which has been fully captured by the DoS and does its biding. There is no one like a Frank Church, Mike Gravel, Robert Kennedy or Ron Paul in Congress today. Barbara Lee finally caved under pressure and Tulsi Gabbard is gone. We have nothing now but a pathology of opinions fashioned from MSM and a Congressional absence of dissent. For example, is there anyone in the present Congress of cosplay dimwits like AOC, approximating a statesman like a William Fulbright to challenge the depravity of DoS foreign policy? Who in 2022 will stand before Congress and condemn the proxy war against Russia as Senator Fulbright did when he condemned the war against Vietnam as an arrogance of power and a "betrayal of American values."

Who in 2022 is demanding an investigation into the US coup in Ukraine that's responsible for a massive loss of lives as US Representative Cynthia McKinney did when she implored Congress to demand an investigation into 9/11 as Iraq was being destroyed for absolutely no reason. She was not deterred by the jeers as half of Congress walked out while she was speaking. In 2022, after a year of lockdowns, unconstitutional experimental drug mandates and accelerated imposition of government censorship into all media and social communication, we are left with a gutless, spineless Congress full of cowards, self-promoters, political profiteers and the dopes who continue to vote them into office.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 10:51:27 PM

shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5017 comments, 2 diaries
Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

Forgive me for repeating you verbatim and my lengthy response: "In 2022, after a year of lockdowns, unconstitutional experimental drug mandates and accelerated imposition of government censorship into all media and social communication, we are left with a gutless, spineless Congress full of cowards, self-promoters, political profiteers and the dopes who continue to vote them into office."

Your indictments are the very ones that drive my skepticism and cynicism. They scream and spit in my face about the silly fool I am to expect to be a beneficiary of informed consent for any personal sovereignty.

I remember Cynthia McKinney's bare knuckle questions up side the heads of Rumsfeld and his Pentagon sidekicks during hearings on the Dod FY 2006 budget, where for all intents and purposes she exposed concerns about child and women trafficking by a Pentagon and DoS contractor, Dyncorp.

The owners of the US government have adequately demonstrated that it does not take too kindly to anyone exposing its corrupt practices and threatening to scatter such practices to the winds for public consumption even if perhaps only metaphorically...not even an American president, let alone an uppity you know what Congresswoman from Georgia or an Australian citizen publisher abandoned by his punk ass protectorate.

This piercing questioning probably led to her leaving Congress very soon afterwards, probably for safety reasons and taking an assistant professor position at North South University, Bangladesh.

Imagine how well she would fit/live for a single moment as someone who would be allowed to be in a "position" to challenge the immoral foundational practices of the corrupt bastards of "American leadership".

Submitted on Monday, Oct 17, 2022 at 1:47:57 AM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 61 fans, 95 articles, 540 quicklinks, 5993 comments
  New Content

Great article John. Your anger and frustration are palatable. My dander gets up too, but not like it used to. There are still a few people putting out good content, but mostly on other venues. I've given up hope on the "liberal class". Nobody is home. They don't even talk-the-talk about their pet issues, such as M4A, a livable wage, and student loan forgiveness.

The "liberal" platform is now just gender, race, women's issues, climate change and electing more Democrats. Liberals have become the laughing stock, and deservedly so. They don't want to talk about the priority of anti-war, empire, and equitable prosperity. The rentier class is just sucking all the wealth out of the world economy. It is just one scam after another: the War on Terror, bank bailouts, empire, covid, the FIRE economy, monopoly and a rigged financial system.

We are now on the razor's edge of another complete financial collapse. The banks are broke again and the bond market is just being propped up until after the election in a few weeks. Inflation is out of control and the treasury has just announced that it is going to intervene by buying back government debt directly. In other words, the treasury will be doing "quantitative easing" because the situation is too desperate for even the Fed to handle alone.

On top of all the QE since 2008, the covid "CARES" act, destroying the economy with lockdown, billion$ for the Ukraine war, and this new round from the treasury, then we will have inflation on steroids. We ain't seen nothing yet. You can't cure inflation with higher interest rates AND pumping up the money supply. But the banks have a tremendous amount of bond loses and bad debt on the books and Janet Yellen is coming to the rescue.

Just as Biden tried to get MBS to keep oil flowing until after the election, he is trying to delay a complete financial debacle for a few more weeks. We are looking down the barrel of a Great Recession, unemployment, people's retirement plans going up in smoke, and a wave of evictions as people can't keep up on their credit card debt, auto loans, rent, and home mortgages, AND stagflation.

Well, we already know who and what are going to get the blame: Putin and the pandemic. The propaganda machine will go on overtime, and the liberal class will believe it, again. That sucking sound you hear will be more wealth going to the top, and the U.S. and Europe getting poorer. One might even think that a worldwide depression and hyper inflation is a conspiracy to stop the BRICS from being the world's economic leaders.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 3:14:11 AM

shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5017 comments, 2 diaries
Reply to David William Pear:

I should have studied harder. To understand, What's Going On. It would be silly for me to now blame the young for not getting their face out of the smart phone and instead fixing the mess we should have fixed...but there is hope, David, despite the murderers becoming nastier.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 4:53:17 AM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 61 fans, 95 articles, 540 quicklinks, 5993 comments
Reply to shad williams:

Thanks for reading my 3 a.m. ranting. The insomnia must have been from that undigested burrito I ate for dinner. It has been obvious to me since the beginning of the year that things are spiraling disasterously out of control.

The dumbing down of the population has been on purpose. We don't have a system of enlightened self-interest. Human resources are the most valuable. A country grows strong from an educated and prosperous citizenry. That is why China is now the leading economic power, and the rest of the BRICS+ are following their lead.

We have a ruling class that worships exploitation. That's not new. Monarchy, with a small ruling class, has been the dominate organization of society for 5,000 years. Most of the populating has lived in poverty, slavery, neglect and disdain.

Now that I have given up on politics I am reading the classics about good and evil. It is the human condition. Concentrated power brings out the worst evil.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 11:54:00 AM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 92 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4606 comments
Reply to David William Pear:

David,

There are ways out of the quicksand in which we are sinking.

However, you may not like these assessments...

If you wish, see:

1) Siriusdisclosure.com

2) Radical Regeneration by Carolyn Baker and Andrew Harvey

3) Choosing Earth by Duane Elgin

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 12:12:37 PM

Fred W

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 5 fans, 1 quicklinks, 978 comments
Reply to David William Pear:

Jamie Dimon said recently that, while Europe is now in recession, the U.S. will probably take another 6 to 9 months. What do you think?

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 6:47:12 PM

shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5017 comments, 2 diaries
Reply to Fred W:

There won't be any f*cking recession for Dimon. He has sat at the New York fed trough for years, behaving as a hog, snorting and sucking up as much slop and free fiat as he and his buddies are able to. Whatever the greedy bastard generously decides not to slurp and gobble up with the help of Congress, he and his fellow scoundrels mark up 300-1000% or more and makes it available for consumer debt and feudal peonage.

No one will have to wait 6 to 9 months, we've been living this sh*t for almost 45 years.

Oh...Was your question for Dave? My bad, Fred. My eyesight is so poor.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 17, 2022 at 2:13:22 AM

