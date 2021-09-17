The Club Kid from the Bronx



Above - wearing the Tax the Rich dress made by her friend whom she stresses is an "immigrant woman," but failing to mention from where. Turns out it's Toronto.

After watching AOC's little squib at the Met yesterday, I felt compelled to recirculate my impression of her from last season's Cancel ad hockery:

When Alexandria Octavio Cortez first appeared in politics, I was reservedly supportive. Soon enough, however, she triggered the bullshit meter. There was the feeling I'd seen her countless times over the years at events - the flirt behind the bar hustling tips, the clumsy ingenue at the party disguising opportunism in melodrama. And that's when her true endgame faded into focus. Unlike the Clinton crime family, it's not about money for AOC, much to the chagrin of Mama Cortez. Alexi's a childish soul... for her it's all about hipness like hosting SNL and hanging out at Vanity Fair Oscar parties. She's the aging "club kid" from the Bronx, the loud one with the posse of skanks clogging up the queue outside the disco. She's a gate crasher caught up in the unimaginable euphoria of finally snagging an embossed invitation.

But it's not just me, anyone with an ounce of street smarts could see the fakeness... albeit, a really sly and manipulative fakeness. She's figured out how to reduce career risks while posing as a public warrior. But in reality, she has already erased any mention of opposition to wars of aggression from her website (too dangerous) and demurred from challenging her party for a roll call on healthcare (too risky). She's chosen instead to focus on toothless gestures like removing statues from parks and banning gender-specific words from the congressional discourse. She substitutes her bespoke brand of Bronx tough talk and p*ssy Riot-style on-camera hijinks (albeit watered down 20 parts to one) for the less dramatic behind-the-scenes battling over issues of life and death. As a result, her record of bona fide accomplishments to protect the lives of families in the developing world - i.e., the other people of color - by withdrawing US troops is a blank page.

In that regard, she's certainly no Jill Stein or Cynthia McKinney... or even Maryann Williamson. Listen to Tulsi Gabbard speak (fast forward to 5:36): Click Here, then compare that to AOC's massaged histrionics, which reinforce bad gender stereotypes (AOC's Drama Queen compromises perception of the feminine in ways analogous to Joe The Plumber's effect on maleness). In assessing AOC's political gravitas, Kim Iversen flatly referred to her as "a high school girl" like one of the bovine mean girls from Heathers, evidenced by her tapping into the dark side of the modern democrat's heart that lusts for punishing others and punching down. It's a sad commentary on the American zeitgeist that AOC's schtick is working so easily and that anyone who criticizes her is "mansplaining." But whether male or female, our eyes can plainly see that when AOC takes to the floor of the House, wild-eyed and arms flailing, to exhort Congress to create more censorship or cancel her opponents, she behaves more like the president of a kid's treehouse club than an adult Congresswoman.

And the media eats it up. It has always profited from division and chaos. Now in the post-Trump era, MSM is in a nosedive, so it needs this script of Retribution and Rage to resuscitate its ratings with zero regard for national stability. It recognizes that the intellectually lazy public it helped to create over the years prefers genre scripts to arthouse fare. Consequently, we are headed for a redux of 1923 and the period after the Beer Hall Putsch when all attention was riveted on Hitler's trial and imprisonment. Ultimately, it served to create Der Fuhrer! But the media at the time couldn't resist enflaming the events, even though it was provoking a groundswell of backlash. So, does any rational person believe that AOC and the self-serving Congress will focus on the real crises at hand - like the broken pandemic response and the pending homeless apocalypse - and drop the retaliation against Trump? They and the media will - each for its own complementary reasons - create an irreversible disaster by creating a massive, fascist horde where once there was just a handful of fragmented, largely irrelevant hate groups scattered across the country.

This should all come as no surprise, as this is exactly what the US did in Ukraine where it helped genuine Nazis swarm out of hibernation to terrorize the nation and succeed in overthrowing an elected president (irony of ironies) whose approval rating was just a few percentage points lower than Obama's at the time of the coup. And of all people Biden should know, as it was he and his pals Victoria Nuland and Jeffrey Pyatt who were the main instigators of the Ukraine coup on direct assignment from the DoS.

So, I'm sorry but a statesman AOC is not. She may be a natural at vamping her brand of applied morality to achieve celebrity, but she's emitting very low spiritual vibrations as she plunges ahead, dead set on deepening the national divide that allows the establishment to exploit the public more easily. She knows her popularity is in an inverse relationship to reconciliation and therefore is fully dependent on a public perception of her tilting against a wall of hate and insurgency for her to get to where she wants to be going... which appears to be Hollywood. And now she's gotten her way: Everyone knows about her; From the Queen of England to the Hounds from Hell.