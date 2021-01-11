Assange extradition denied but appealed in waning days of Trump Administration



Julian Assange - prosecuted for committing journalism?

(Image by Anarchimedia) Details DMCA



The following came to me as part of a subscribed series of updates from JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange - a group of journalists following and providing updates on Julian Assange's case proceedings. Assange continues to be one of the world's most prominent and persecuted political prisoners.

Will Assange continue to be prosecuted by president-elect Biden's reconstituted Justice Department? It's too early to know, but Biden's past negative comments about Assange make it likely.

#JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange

January 9, 2021

Dear friends and colleagues,

Welcome to those of you who have joined us since our last update.

No doubt you have all closely followed the events surrounding Julian Assange's court proceedings this week. For those of you who may have not yet had the chance, we wanted to provide you with a brief summary, analysis and some resources.

First, as you'll be aware, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser made the remarkable decision to refuse Julian's extradition to the United States on Monday. This is, of course, very good news which few people had expected. At the same time, the ruling was in no way comforting for investigative journalism.

Baraitser sided with prosecutors on behalf of the US government on practically every point of law and, seemingly to rub salt in the wound, adopted unfounded allegations from past smears on Assange in her ruling to state that his conduct went beyond that of an ordinary journalist. (For example: CNN's 'HowAssange turned an embassy into a command post for election meddling')

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).