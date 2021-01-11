 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 1/11/21

Assange extradition denied but appealed in waning days of Trump Administration

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (78 fans)

Julian Assange - prosecuted for committing journalism?
Julian Assange - prosecuted for committing journalism?
(Image by Anarchimedia)   Details   DMCA

The following came to me as part of a subscribed series of updates from JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange - a group of journalists following and providing updates on Julian Assange's case proceedings. Assange continues to be one of the world's most prominent and persecuted political prisoners.

Will Assange continue to be prosecuted by president-elect Biden's reconstituted Justice Department? It's too early to know, but Biden's past negative comments about Assange make it likely.

#JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange

January 9, 2021

Dear friends and colleagues,

Welcome to those of you who have joined us since our last update.

No doubt you have all closely followed the events surrounding Julian Assange's court proceedings this week. For those of you who may have not yet had the chance, we wanted to provide you with a brief summary, analysis and some resources.

First, as you'll be aware, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser made the remarkable decision to refuse Julian's extradition to the United States on Monday. This is, of course, very good news which few people had expected. At the same time, the ruling was in no way comforting for investigative journalism.

Baraitser sided with prosecutors on behalf of the US government on practically every point of law and, seemingly to rub salt in the wound, adopted unfounded allegations from past smears on Assange in her ruling to state that his conduct went beyond that of an ordinary journalist. (For example: CNN's 'HowAssange turned an embassy into a command post for election meddling')

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 