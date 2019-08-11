 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/11/19

Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump

Message Stephen Pizzo
From Smirking Chimp


(Image by Twitter.)   Details   DMCA
RESOLUTION Impeaching Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Resolved, That Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate: Articles of impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States of America in the name of itself and of the people of the United States of America, against Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high crimes and misdemeanors.

ARTICLE I. In his conduct while President of the United States,

Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has willfully corrupted and manipulated the judicial process of the United States for his personal gain and exoneration, impeding the administration of justice, in that:

Donald J. Trump did willfully commit multiple attempts to obstruct justice and impede a lawfully executed Department of Justice, to wit, the investigation conducted by Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.

In the course of Special Counsel Mueller's investigation Mr. Mueller reported that he found that in the course of his investigation Donald J. Trump did;

  1. suborn perjury by encouraging potential witnesses to lie to the Special Counsel and/or the Grand Jury
  2. tampered with witnesses in an effort to change their testimony
  3. employed corrupt efforts to influence the testimony of witnesses and to impede the discovery of evidence
  4. corruptly used the power of his office in attempts to obstruct justice
  5. employed public statements as President to threaten potential witnesses or their families
  6. corruptly used the power of his office to remove federal officials and investigators who refused to end or alter investigations into his or his presidential campaign's actions
  7. corruptly produced and had filed a false account of a key meeting held during the campaign in Trump Tower between his son, campaign manager and a hostile foreign power

In doing this, Donald J. Trump has undermined the integrity of his office, has brought disrepute on the Presidency, has betrayed his trust as President, and has acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore, Donald J. Trump, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

ARTICLE II

In his conduct while President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice, and has to that end engaged personally, and through his subordinates and agents, in a course of conduct or scheme designed to delay, impede, cover up, and conceal the existence of evidence and testimony related to a Federal investigation involving his campaign and his own actions.

The means used to implement this course of conduct or scheme, as discovered by and delineated in Special Counsel's report, include the following acts:

(1) On or about June 14, 2017, Donald J. Trump did attempt to corruptly use the power of his office to induce the then FBI director, James Comey, to drop an active investigation of an administration official, Michael Flynn. According to a finding of fact, the Special Counsel reported that, in a private Oval Office meeting, Donald J. Trump asked of Comey;

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. ... I hope you can let this go." (Pg, 252)

(2) On or about May 9, 2017, after FBI Director Comey continued his investigation into Michael Flynn and Russia's alleged involvement with members of the Trump campaign, Donald J. Trump summarily fired James Comey. The motive for his firing, as pointed out in the Special Counsel's finding of facts, and Donald J.Trump's own public statements, was Comey's ongoing investigation into the Donald J. Trump and his campaign's alleged ties to Russia;

Stephen Pizzo has been published everywhere from The New York Times to Mother Jones magazine. His book, Inside Job: The Looting of America's Savings and Loans, was nominated for a Pulitzer.

