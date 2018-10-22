 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Arizona Republic, State's Largest, Endorse Democrat Kyrsten Sinema ~ Nevada's 2nd Largest Endorses Democrat Jacky Rosen

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -


Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema debate for U.S. Senate seat in Arizona (full debate) U.S. Senate rivals Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema appeared face to face on Oct. 15 in the only debate in their contentious race to replace retiring Sen.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: azcentral.com and The Arizona Republic)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(This is the first time this Arizona newspaper has endorsed a Democrat in a statewide race since 2000, and the Las Vegas Sun is the second largest circulating newspaper; these are major breakthroughs for both candidates)


Political times call for one over the other

- Advertisement -


If you have grown tired of the toxic culture that has taken over Capitol Hill; if you long for more collegial leadership focused on solving problems, not settling scores; if you want a federal government that works, not wages constant war; you must send people to Washington who can change it. People who not only talk bipartisanship but determinedly practice it.

There may be no better example of politics by collaboration than Sinema. She literally wrote the book on it ---- "Unite and Conquer" (2009). She leads with an arm extended to the other side and a promise to work together.

She has traveled a long ways from the street-marching activist she once was to the good-natured centrist she now is.

- Advertisement -

In a Washington in which rancor and malice are disturbingly normal, Sinema is the antidote. Leaders like her can come from any party and they are needed more than ever.

That's why in the race to elect Arizona's next United States senator, The Arizona Republic recommends voters chose Kyrsten Sinema.

click here

>>>

"We need to get back to a saner time, when senators didn't call each other names -- or if they did, they could put it all aside after the vote and go get a beer together," the paper's editorial board wrote. "There is too much 'us and them' in D.C., and it hurts how we are governed.""The real Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema know that," the board argued. "But Sinema is the only one willing to say it (repeatedly) from behind her mask."The editorial board argued that McSally has gone further than Sinema in attacks on her opponent. "There may be no better example of politics by collaboration than Sinema," the paper's editorial board wrote, also pointing out that over 60 percent of the bills she has co-sponsored this session were introduced by Republicans and that Sinema sides "with Trump's agenda 62 percent of the time.""She has traveled a long ways from the street-marching activist she once was to the good-natured centrist she now is," the paper's board said. "In a Washington in which rancor and malice are disturbingly normal, Sinema is the antidote."

click here

>>>

- Advertisement -

From the Nevada Sun:

Rosen has a deep and wide-ranging understanding of Southern Nevada's needs. She worked for a time as a food server at Caesars Palace early in her adult life and later served as president of Congregation Ner Tamid, the largest Jewish reform synagogue in the valley.

Rosen has been a consistent defender of the groups who have been targeted by Trump and right-wing extremists -- women, immigrants and Muslims among them. Simply put, a vote for her is a vote against the spread of Trump's brand of authoritarianism and division, and for the return of bipartisanship in Washington.

Nevada needs her. The nation needs her as well.

You also can't accuse Rosen of being a puppet and also be so obviously and thoroughly beholden to Trump.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 326 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2476 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Arizona and Nevada: These would be two very key states to flip over as Blue in this fiercely contested Battles for the Editorial Pages, and the larger battle to retake the United States Senate.


Again, the editorial pages of the United States newspapers will take on an increasingly important and well deserved position in the evolving races for 2018 and will be more important in 2020.


This video is the entire debate between Heller and Rosen.



Dean Heller To Jacky Rosen: Was It Worth It To Skip Out On Nevada To Raise Money In California? Learn more about Dean Heller, here: deanheller.com/ ------------ #DeanDelivers.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dean Heller) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Oct 22, 2018 at 3:32:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 