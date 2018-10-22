Arizona Republic, State's Largest, Endorse Democrat Kyrsten Sinema ~ Nevada's 2nd Largest Endorses Democrat Jacky Rosen

Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema debate for U.S. Senate seat in Arizona (full debate) U.S. Senate rivals Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema appeared face to face on Oct. 15 in the only debate in their contentious race to replace retiring Sen.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: azcentral.com and The Arizona Republic) Permission Details DMCA
Political times call for one over the other
If you have grown tired of the toxic culture that has taken over Capitol Hill; if you long for more collegial leadership focused on solving problems, not settling scores; if you want a federal government that works, not wages constant war; you must send people to Washington who can change it. People who not only talk bipartisanship but determinedly practice it.
There may be no better example of politics by collaboration than Sinema. She literally wrote the book on it ---- "Unite and Conquer" (2009). She leads with an arm extended to the other side and a promise to work together.
She has traveled a long ways from the street-marching activist she once was to the good-natured centrist she now is.- Advertisement -
In a Washington in which rancor and malice are disturbingly normal, Sinema is the antidote. Leaders like her can come from any party and they are needed more than ever.
That's why in the race to elect Arizona's next United States senator, The Arizona Republic recommends voters chose Kyrsten Sinema.
>>>
"We need to get back to a saner time, when senators didn't call each other names -- or if they did, they could put it all aside after the vote and go get a beer together," the paper's editorial board wrote. "There is too much 'us and them' in D.C., and it hurts how we are governed."
"The real Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema know that," the board argued. "But Sinema is the only one willing to say it (repeatedly) from behind her mask." The editorial board argued that McSally has gone further than Sinema in attacks on her opponent. "There may be no better example of politics by collaboration than Sinema," the paper's editorial board wrote, also pointing out that over 60 percent of the bills she has co-sponsored this session were introduced by Republicans and that Sinema sides "with Trump's agenda 62 percent of the time." "She has traveled a long ways from the street-marching activist she once was to the good-natured centrist she now is," the paper's board said. "In a Washington in which rancor and malice are disturbingly normal, Sinema is the antidote."
>>>
From the Nevada Sun:
Rosen has a deep and wide-ranging understanding of Southern Nevada's needs. She worked for a time as a food server at Caesars Palace early in her adult life and later served as president of Congregation Ner Tamid, the largest Jewish reform synagogue in the valley.
Rosen has been a consistent defender of the groups who have been targeted by Trump and right-wing extremists -- women, immigrants and Muslims among them. Simply put, a vote for her is a vote against the spread of Trump's brand of authoritarianism and division, and for the return of bipartisanship in Washington.
Nevada needs her. The nation needs her as well.
You also can't accuse Rosen of being a puppet and also be so obviously and thoroughly beholden to Trump.