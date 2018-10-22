Arizona Republic, State's Largest, Endorse Democrat Kyrsten Sinema ~ Nevada's 2nd Largest Endorses Democrat Jacky Rosen



Political times call for one over the other

There may be no better example of politics by collaboration than Sinema. She literally wrote the book on it ---- "Unite and Conquer" (2009). She leads with an arm extended to the other side and a promise to work together.

She has traveled a long ways from the street-marching activist she once was to the good-natured centrist she now is.

In a Washington in which rancor and malice are disturbingly normal, Sinema is the antidote. Leaders like her can come from any party and they are needed more than ever.

That's why in the race to elect Arizona's next United States senator, The Arizona Republic recommends voters chose Kyrsten Sinema.