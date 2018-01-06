Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Are you "fringe" or "mainstream", Mr Varma?

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).

Pavan Varma--his snobbery must never be mistaken for gravitas, never homespun but unmistakably Western--writes in Times of India that "fringe" and "mainstream" is one and the same thing when it comes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He gives instances to imply that BJP is promoting sectarian violence, artistic intolerance, rewriting history and imposing public morality.

At the outset, Varma must decide whether he is a "fringe" or "mainstream" of BJP. After all Janata Dal (United) is in power in Bihar because of BJP's support and Varma is its national general secretary. If BJP is anathema to him, why lounge with them? And conversely, by tolerating a "fringe" like him, doesn't "mainstream" (BJP) show itself to be different and plural? How "fringe" and "mainstream" then is the same for BJP? Any idea, sirji?

A BJP MP from Maharashtra goes public in his criticism of Narendra Modi and paints the town red. Yet, this "fringe" is never pulled up by the "mainstream." How would Varma describe this "fringe" and "mainstream" as the same?

Dr Subramaniam Swamy is a Rajya Sabha member because of thinly disguised support of the BJP. Yet, he loses no opportunity to lash out at arguably number two in the BJP government, Arun Jaitley. Why the "fringe" Swamy and the "mainstream" Jaitley aren't the same in this instance?

In trying to impress his case, Varma treats the questioning on "Taj Mahal" as virtually blasphemy. If the spirit of questioning is met with the same "intolerance" that Varma exhibits then the world would still have been flat and earth still the centre of universe. He has objection to Islamic rule--around 800 years-- being called a period of "extreme exploitation, insane barbarism, and unprecedented intolerance. "

Varma, a History student, probably hasn't heard of Ibn Batuta who gives a contemporary account of 14th century Delhi where decapitated and mutilated bodies are strewn at the door of palace of Sultan, daily. Nor that Batuta was given scores of Hindu sex slave girls for his pleasure. Varma probably has also not heard of historian Will Durant who wrote in his Story of Civilization, "the Mohammedan conquest of India was probably the bloodiest story in history." Or more contemporary V.S. Naipaul who lamented that Hindu civilization was "mortally wounded" and "ancient Hindu India" was destroyed by these invasions.

Yet Varma wouldn't allow us the blasphemy of questioning "Taj Mahal" or "Islamic rule." He has problem with "fringe" Dina Nath Batra on his conviction of ancient India and the "mainstream" Narendra Modi sharing the belief. While modern giants of quantum physics today acknowledges the contribution of Vedas; a Fields Medal (mathematics Nobel) winner concede that Sanskrit texts and ancient seventh century mathematician Brahmagupta helped his quest, Varma would like us to believe his bogus and compromised intellectualism and not these verified truth. Such moribund persons would still mock at Ram Setu even as modern science is beginning to accept its existence.

Varma would do well to examine the "fringe" and "mainstream" overlapping of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal or Pinaryi Vijayan in Kerala. We await his verdict on "fringe" Jignesh Mewani and "mainstream" Rahul Gandhi on caste polarization. He can enlighten us with his views on "fringe" abuses of our elected Prime Minister by "mainstream" AAP, SP and BSP leaders.

 

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ashish Shukla

The critics of present right-wing government in India are selective and overlook the blatant polarization and violence promoted by the so-called secular brigade. What to make of their compromised stance?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 6, 2018 at 11:32:47 PM

