General News    H1'ed 4/10/20

Are the Face Masks the Feds Stole from US Hospitals the Ones that Ended up in Israel?

(Page 1 of 1 pages)
MEDICAL SUPPLIES STOLEN FROM US HOSPITALS
MEDICAL SUPPLIES STOLEN FROM US HOSPITALS
(Image by MERYL ANN BUTLER - Collage of Public Domain image)   Details   DMCA

The federal government has been "quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need to deal with the coronavirus pandemic" according to the Los Angeles Times.

The materials reportedly include thermometers, testing kits, and protective equipment like masks.

"Hospital and clinic officials in seven states described the seizures in interviews over the past week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is not publicly reporting the acquisitions, despite the outlay of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, nor has the administration detailed how it decides which supplies to seize and where to reroute them."

Ariel Gold, of CodePINK says that the US has just delivered one million medical face masks to Israel:

The story of the U.S. diverting medical masks to the Israeli military first appeared on Wednesday, April 7 in the Jerusalem Post. The "US Department of Defense gives 1 million [surgical] masks to IDF for coronavirus use," read the headline, referring to a shipment that had arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport the night before. It was also tweeted by Israeli army radio journalist Tsahi Dabush, who added: "Credit to US Department of Defense procurement delegates."

After the story received criticism, including by Palestinian-American journalist and friend of CODEPINK, Ali Abunimah, the Jerusalem Post altered their headline and content, erasing all mention of the U.S.'s involvement in the shipment. But no explanation was given for the change and Tsahi Dabush's tweet remains, indicating the accuracy of the original story.

Are the face masks the Feds stole from US hospitals the same ones that ended up in Israel?

Gold suggests asking "Governor Cuomo to launch an investigation into whether the U.S. Dept. of Defense did indeed divert one million masks to the Israeli army" at this link.

CodePINK is hosting an in-depth discussion live from Bethlehem, Palestine, with Palestinian activist, social worker, and former political prisoner Munther Amira, on Monday, April 13 at 12pm ET, on YouTube Live and Zoom.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
shad williams

This country is being run down by some bad bad people. There are no words to describe how bad they are. Evil really. I want scream out my window, Hey you mofos, don't make me come out there! They are insane and apparently fearless. They don't believe a word I am saying or writing for that matter.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 10, 2020 at 8:06:25 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Mofo's gonna get karma!

Submitted on Friday, Apr 10, 2020 at 8:08:36 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

Unfortunately, they're waiting. Why do you suppose they are calling up the National Guard?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 10, 2020 at 8:23:00 PM

Author 0
