Are the Face Masks the Feds Stole from US Hospitals the Ones that Ended up in Israel?



MEDICAL SUPPLIES STOLEN FROM US HOSPITALS

The federal government has been "quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need to deal with the coronavirus pandemic" according to the Los Angeles Times.

The materials reportedly include thermometers, testing kits, and protective equipment like masks.

"Hospital and clinic officials in seven states described the seizures in interviews over the past week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is not publicly reporting the acquisitions, despite the outlay of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, nor has the administration detailed how it decides which supplies to seize and where to reroute them."

Ariel Gold, of CodePINK says that the US has just delivered one million medical face masks to Israel:

The story of the U.S. diverting medical masks to the Israeli military first appeared on Wednesday, April 7 in the Jerusalem Post. The "US Department of Defense gives 1 million [surgical] masks to IDF for coronavirus use," read the headline, referring to a shipment that had arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport the night before. It was also tweeted by Israeli army radio journalist Tsahi Dabush, who added: "Credit to US Department of Defense procurement delegates." After the story received criticism, including by Palestinian-American journalist and friend of CODEPINK, Ali Abunimah, the Jerusalem Post altered their headline and content, erasing all mention of the U.S.'s involvement in the shipment. But no explanation was given for the change and Tsahi Dabush's tweet remains, indicating the accuracy of the original story.

Are the face masks the Feds stole from US hospitals the same ones that ended up in Israel?

Gold suggests asking "Governor Cuomo to launch an investigation into whether the U.S. Dept. of Defense did indeed divert one million masks to the Israeli army" at this link.

