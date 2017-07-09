Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Are Progressives the New Moderates?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/9/17

Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

(Article originally published here on October 22, 2005)

As usual, the right wing extremists have taken charge of the language, the words that describe who WE are. They’ve perverted the word LIBERAL and have turned it into a nasty aspersion. But the response on the left has been VERY healthy and unlike in the past, the new generation of lefties is not extreme, not far left. We are reasonable, responsible, patriotic and more concerned than ever that the true extremists—the Republicans who have been taken over by far right religious zealots and self-centered, destructive lobbyists and corporate lobbyists who are doing irreparable damage to our nation.

The nice thing about the word that we now use to describe the 21st version of a left leaning opposite of a right winger is it has an opposite. Just like the right hand has a “contralateral” opposing hand, the left hand-- the word PROGRESSIVE has it’s oppositional counterpart and that word is REGRESSIVE. It’s a natural, pre-existing pairing of word functions which more accurately describes 21st century politics. The right wing is no longer conservative— seeking to maintain the old order, seeking fiscal stability and balance. The right wing is regressive, self centered and destructive, aiming to move backwards, seeking to produce the same kind of states of imbalance that existed over 100 years ago, or even 500 years ago, when children worked as laborers, when women were not allowed to vote, when feudal lords ran communities where serfs had few rights or privileges and were always on the verge of financial collapse, at the mercy of the lords of the manor.

The right wing has become so extreme that the current “middle” has been skewed so far to the right that “centrists” are now, really, right wingers. That doesn’t leave room for moderates in the Republican party. It doesn’t leave room for centrists in the Democratic party, since today’s centrists are really espousing Republicans policies and values. The most natural home, at the beginning of the 21st century is with progressives.

Even more important than the language is the TRUTH that most progressives are not extreme “leftists.” The change in politics has mostly occurred on the right. The Republican party has been hijacked by extremist, far right wing zealot multimillionaire religious leaders who have hijacked and perverted the teachings of Jesus, misleading and misguiding their “flocks” to support wrong-headed, unchristian policies and politicians.

These megachurch and televangelist demonizers of Christianity have worked hand-in-hand with right wing pundits and corporate lobbyists to cobble together a platform of irresponsible policies that are severely injuring American democracy, diplomacy, commerce and industry, jobs and workers, ecology, education, and ability to take care of and protect America.

That would be bad enough, but there are also far too many centrist Democrats who have become too chummy with the corporate lobbyists. They’ve sold out too many times, no longer holding true to their responsibilities to their constituents. Hubris is rampant in the White house and in the centrist realms of the Democratic party.

The greatest strength of today’s Democratic party is coming from the progressives. The right wing, regressive, Republican extremists know this and hit the hardest with their attacks on Democrats running for office, calling them liberal, attacking anyone who is supported by Moveon, the most visible progressive organization. The right wingers have imbibed so much of their partisan power Kool Aid that they now believe that Democrats don’t have a place at the table, period. This is best exemplified by indicted former house majority leader Tom DeLay’s effort to force the judge handling his case because he is a democrat who has supported Moveon. This is totally inappropriate. Does this mean, that I, as an activist, if I get a traffic ticket I want to contest, can demand to know the political leanings of the judge I go before, and that I have the right to demand he recuse himself?

In New Jersey, perhaps the biggest political race in November, between Jon Corzine and Doug Forrester, we see Forrester reverting to what has become an almost mindless right wing mantra—accusing Corzine of being a tax and spend liberal. It’s ashame that Corzine’s response has been to come back just accusing Forrester of misdeeds. The one thing Corzine may be doing right is associating Forrester with Bush on other issues, like Stem Cell research and labeling Forrester as a millionaire who has gotten rich working with a bad health care system making money off of pharmaceutical companies who are overcharging millions of Americans. Maybe he should be going further, attacking Forrester as a supporter of far right wing extremist policies that are killing workers, keeping American education below top levels, destroying the environment, eviscerating our ability to defend ourselves from foreign and natural threats. We have to start hitting back when right wing extremists use their mindless, getting too-old, catch phrases. And we should have ready answers for them. Liberal tax and spend is their way of describing responsible, budget balancing, job building, people protecting and supporting policies that Bill Clinton proved were good for Americans rich and poor.

The DLC centrists are also getting more desperate, churning out anti-left, anti liberal, anti progressive propaganda, labeled as think tank reports, claiming that liberals and progressives hurt the chances of Democratic party success. Like Mark Twain observed about statistics—“lies and more damn lies.”

A great word to use to describe and argue for the moderate nature of progressive policies and positions is RESPONSIBLE. Tough progressive policies will advocate a responsible leadership—responsible to constituents, responsible to the needs of America, not the interests of lobbyists and transnational corporations. These include:

-responsible dealings with national security and terrorism threats—pulling out of wars that were started and that are being maintained for bad reasons.
-responsible appointment of highly competent, deserving based on merit and experience leaders to positions of high power and responsibility in government agencies, departments and posts, rather than partisan maggots politically engineered without the interests of the nation, of justice or democratic principles in mind.
-balanced budget financial responsibility,
-visionary energy science, technology and management, responsibly looking to a future where fossil fuels are saved for non-energy purposes, like drugs, plastics, etc.
-taking responsibility for health care for all, like the rest of the first world, taking the burden of exploding health care costs off of corporations who are losing their competitive capabilities in the world markets because of congressional pandering to health care insurers and big pharma,
-responsible, future-looking ecological and environmental husbandry
-rehabilitation of our diplomatic reputation by responsible international citizenship
-responsible management of our trade, including protection of our industries and workers— rather than the un-natural totally open, un-obstructed trade policies we now engage in.
-responsible compassionate caring for the have-nots, the people real Christians know, deep in their hearts, we should not be forsaking, as the Bush Republicans have so shamefully, even sinfully, done.
-re-instate regulations that were terminated for the benefit of corporations. Make laws that are responsible to humans, not the monster mega-corporations that show no loyalty to the USA, betraying workers and industries, every day, exporting jobs, technology investments, sourcing.
-rescue education by demanding responsible teaching strategies and a school work ethic that creates learning environments that produce students who can compete in a world market where the US’s students are trailing woefully behind.

-taking responsibility for the peace of mind of the elderly and aging my making sure that social security is not turned into stock market gambling, and making sure that corporate pension programs are adequately funded, that before corporations pay out bonuses and dividends that they prove they have put aside enough money to cover the pensions and other responsibilities they have made obligations to fulfill.


I used to consider myself a liberal. And maybe, by 20th century terms, I still am. But we live in new times with new language and today, I am a proud progressive and that means responsible, tough, pragmatic, fair and determined to rescue America from the extremists who have been abusing her.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 