Apostrophe Catastrophe Spoils Release of Privileged Child's Book

Donald Trump, Jr., the eldest child of the president, is being widely ridiculed after releasing the cover of his upcoming book, which reads: "Donald Trump Jr. #1 New York Times Best Selling Author Liberal Privilege-Joe Biden and the Democrat's Defense of the Indefensible."


(Image by Donald Trump, Jr)   Details   DMCA

According to fourth-grade spelling bee winner Twila Nitpikker, the cover's twenty-one words contain three punctuation errors: "First, there should be a comma between 'Trump' and 'Jr.'," Ms. Nitpikker notes. "Second, there should be a hyphen between 'best' and 'selling.' Third, there should be an apostrophe after the 's' in 'Democrats,' not before."

Critics on social media seized on the apostrophe error in roundly mocking the president's son, who is, ironically, the most privileged of Americans.

The debacle comes on the heels of a similarly ironic misstep shortly after the release of Trump, Jr.'s, first book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. At an event at UCLA last November, a vocal group of young conservatives heckled the author until, apparently triggered, he became silent and walked off the stage.

"Don't worry, Mr. Junior," Ms. Nitpikker wrote on her sweetyhigh.com home page. "Bullies suck! And you can't judge a book by its cover.

"Besides, you can always come back to school with us in the fall!"

Mel Brooks meets King James! Read The Lost Gospel of Donald.

The Clintons, EXPOSED! Read Those Arkansaw Bumkins.

 

Preston Coleman is an author known as The King of Satire and a professor of communication at Chesapeake College. His latest work is The Lost Gospel of Donald. https://prestoncoleman.com
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Don, Jr., is self-publishing this book. I'm a self-published author as well. I truly feel sorry for his having to undergo this thrashing on social media...it's not like he's relentlessly attacked his father's critics with unfounded innuendos and accusations. He's just a simple, humble, self-made man, like his father.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 17, 2020 at 7:15:39 PM

