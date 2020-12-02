 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 12/2/20

Another Trump surprise for his "losers and suckers"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 3672
Message Wayne Madsen
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Donald Trump has another surprise in store for military veterans dubbed 'losers and suckers' by the outgoing president
Donald Trump has another surprise in store for military veterans dubbed 'losers and suckers' by the outgoing president
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump has another surprise in store for military veterans dubbed "losers and suckers" by the outgoing president. Due to the financial stress experienced from COVID-19 by many veterans receiving co-pay prescription drugs from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the VA placed a hold on billing statements on April 6, 2020.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, obviously on the orders of the Trump White House, has decided to send out a bill to veterans in January 2021 for all prescriptions received from April 6 to December 31, 2020. For some veterans, the bill may top more than $500. And, of course, the bills will begin arriving in veterans' mail boxes just around the time that Joe Biden is sworn in as president, January 20, giving less informed veterans the false impression that it is Biden who is billing them for 10 months' worth of prescription drugs.

There is no other reason for Wilkie's action other than causing additional problems for the new administration. COVID-19"s present surge is likely worse than it was in April and the current economic effects of the pandemic are just as bad as they were last spring. That means that veterans will be no better off, financially, when they are forced to remit hundreds of dollars in back prescription bills to the VA in late January than they were during the past ten months.

Wilkie's decision was not made in isolation. It is known from various news reports that VA guidance is issued by a troika of wealthy Mar-a-Lago members answering to Jared Kushner. The "Mar-a-Lago Crowd," as they are derisively known inside the VA, are all private individuals not associated officially with the government. They include Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, Palm Beach luxury concierge doctor Bruce Moskowitz, and Palm Beach attorney Marc Sherman. None of the three are U.S. military veterans. Perlmutter is a veteran of the Israel Defense Force, hardly a qualification to be making life-and-death decisions for millions of U.S. veterans.

As a loyal member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a right-wing group that advances the racism associated with the Confederacy, Wilkie's top priority as Veterans Secretary has been the protection and preservation of Confederate monuments and cemeteries that fall under the responsibility of the VA's National Cemetery Administration.

The Biden administration can answer Trump's mean-spirited action against veterans by issuing an executive order waiving and forgiving veterans' prescription debts incurred between April 6 and December 31.

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   News 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Wayne Madsen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For more, visit Wayne Madsen Report, which its publisher, Wayne Madsen, keeps refreshed with more news than any one reporter has a right to.

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist, nationally distributed (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA's Islamist Terrorist Network

Trump the Schlump: Iran Nuclear Deal Is Bad; North Korean Nuclear Deal Is Good

Details of U.S. False Flag Attacks in Iraq Revealed and More

The super-classified network that served as command and control for the 9/11 false flag attack on America

Israel Slandering American ex-Marine. Semper Fi, Ken! Your Turn to Speak

Libby a Long-Time Mossad Agent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 248 quicklinks, 5371 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Beware of Trump, he will never give up. Trump will work to undermine Joe Biden's administration if he is given the chance..

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020 at 2:37:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 