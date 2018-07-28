 
 
Another Outright Lie About Venezuela: Last Opposition Newspaper May Close

By Jonathan Nack

An edition of El Nacional newspaper from 2013. The lead headline translates as 'Capriles asks the FAN [the National Armed Forces] to defend sovereignty'
(Image by Photo credit La Hojilla - no copyright infringement is intended)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The mainstream corporate media lies incessantly and unashamedly about what's happening in Venezuela. An example of a current lie circulating in the corporate media is a story published by Reuters news service. The Reuters story is headlined, " Venezuela's last anti-Maduro paper clings on as media intimidation grows." The Reuters story has been picked up and published by numerous other corporate media outlets.

There may be elements of the Reuters story which are true, or partly true, but the claim that the newspaper, El Nacional is the last anti-Maduro newspaper in Venezuela is a complete fabrication. Don't just take my word for it. Take a look what other national newspapers in Venezuela are publishing as of the writing of this article, July 26, 2018.


The web cite of El Universal has a story on its home page under the headline, "Capriles: A Democratic Exit of the Regime is Possible if the FANB respects the Constitution ." The story reports on Henrique Capriles Radonski , a former presidential candidate and leader of the Primero Justicia, an opposition party, saying that it is possible to leave the regime, if the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) respects the Constitution. This is an extremely thinly veiled call for the Venezuelan armed forces to stage a military coup to overthrow President Nicholas Maduro. The story makes no mention that there is no provision under the Venezuelan Constitution which allows for a military coup -- all military coup's are absolutely illegal under the Constitution. Does this sound like the kind of story a pro-Maduro newspaper would publish?

http://www.eluniversal.com/politica/15974/capriles-es-posible-la-salida-democratica-del-regimen-si-la-fanb-respeta-la-constitucion

El Universal is a major national daily newspaper in Venezuela. In 2014, El Universal was sold to a group of Spanish investors. The right wing pro-corporate capitalist media group, the Committee to Protect Journalism, put out a story that claimed that under the new ownership, El Universal had, "cozied up to Venezuela's socialist government." The rest of the corporate media ate up the story as fact. How cozy to the Maduro government does the above-referenced story seem to you?

Tal Cual is another national newspaper in Venezuela. Its home page features a story under the headline, "There will be no economic improvement until Maduro leaves." It reports on a statement by Julio Borges, a leading right wing opposition politician elected to the National Assembly. "T he deputy to the National Assembly, Julio Borges, said on Thursday July 26 that the economic announcements made by Nicola's Maduro will not stop hyperinflation, unless a "radical change of government" is made." The article includes no report of a government retort to Borges's claim, nor any comment that disagrees with Borges' statement, which would provide even minimal balance.

click here

Tal Cual was once considered a left of center newspaper, but it fell out with the Chavista led government in the early 2000s. Since that time, Tal Cual's editorial stance has been exclusively anti-government.

2001 is another national newspaper. in Venezuela. Its home page features a story with the headline, "TSJ in exile sets start date for oral and public hearing against Maduro." The story reports that a body of former judges who are all anti-Maduro, who are living in self-imposed exile and meeting in Bogota, Colombia, will begin a "trial"of Maduro on corruption charges. The story is reported as though the "Supreme Tribunal in Exile" is a legal judicial body. It most certainly is not. It has absolutely no legal authority whatsoever and is strictly an opposition propaganda formation. It is nothing more than a kangaroo court. This is the kind of story a pro-Maduro publication would publish -- right?

http://www.2001.com.ve/en-la-agenda/190784/tsj-en-el-exilio-fijo-fecha-de-inicio-para-audiencia-oral-y-publica-en-contra-de-maduro-.html

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Jonathan Nack has been a journalist and activist since 1984. He resides in Oakland, California.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jonathan Nack

Author 10581

(Member since Feb 5, 2008), 10 articles, 7 comments


  New Content

Venezuelan President Maduro should not be immune to legitimate criticism of actions his government has taken to suppress, intimidate, or censure newspapers and other news outlets which are critical of his government, providing such allegations are factually supported. However, the story that the last anti-Maduro newspaper may be on the verge of closing is a complete fabrication -- a big lie

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 2:36:13 PM

Author 0
Recommend  (0+)
