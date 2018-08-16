Is Trump Bringing Fascism, Or Removing the Liberal Facade From It?

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Article: Is Trump Bringing Fascism, Or Removing the Liberal Facade From It? | OpEdNews
 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Error looking up content 224578

Sorry. A critical error has occured. Suggestion: try again. But if this problem persists and is repeatable, please come back later.

The website administrator has been informed and action will be taken to correct this! Soon.

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is Trump Bringing Fascism, Or Removing the Liberal Facade From It?

By       Message Jonathan Nack       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments


Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Author 10581

President Franklin D. Roosevelt
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism -- ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.... Among us today a concentration of private power without equal in history is growing." - President Franklin D.

Roosevelt, 1936

The power of gigantic corporations has been steadily growing in the 82 years since FDR said this. It is likely, based on this quote, that FDR would not recognize the United States of today as deserving of the term democracy (former President Jimmy Carter doesn't), and instead FDR would see it as more deserving of being called fascist. click here

The coming to power of President Donald Trump has many people talking about, and worrying over, the rise of fascism, or neo-fascism. There's good reason for that. Trump's constant hate speech makes use of classic fascist rhetorical devices. His nationalist appeals to "make America great again;" demonization of immigrants; attacks on corporate media outlets which oppose him; huge increases in spending on the military and the police; and his contempt for even the extremely limited protections provided by bourgeois democratic government institutions; are straight out of the fascist playbook.

- Advertisement -

Trumps fascistic discourse has also given comfort to hardcore fascist forces. These forces, openly racist, some proudly declaring their allegiance to fascism, have existed in the U.S. for a very long time. They are now emerging from the shadows to try and claim legitimacy and space in public. Just days ago, there was the effort by fascist forces, under the relatively innocent sounding "Unite the Right" slogan, to occupy public space in the nation's capitol. There have been many examples of this recently, including fascist rallies in Portland and Berkeley, with the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, being the most outstanding. https://patch.com/us/across-america/white-supremacists-plan-more-rallies-antifa-fights-back-post-charlottesville.


Benito Mussilini, the father of fascism, and President Donald Trump
(Image by DemocraticUnderground.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
There has also been a rash of reports of attacks on, and murders of, people of color, especially Black people. Is this phenomenon really something new, or is it something that has been going on for a very long time and is only now getting reported more? Is it mainly the result of the rise of overtly fascist forces, or the result of a much deeper systemic and institutional racist problem? https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/07/being-black-in-america-can-be-hazardous-to-your-health/561740/

Is Trump bringing fascism to the United States? That is a very legitimate question. However, there is another legitimate question. Is Trump merely taking the facade off, and making more overt, a system that was already fundamentally fascistic and deeply racist?

- Advertisement -

Let's go back to FDR's quote, "...the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism -- ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power...".

The U.S. has been ruled for many decades by a system of control by gigantic multinational corporations. I call it Corporate Capitalist Fascism. You may prefer to call it something else, like Corporatism, or Corporate Democracy. What you call it is much less important than recognizing its characteristics. Here is an outline of those characteristics.

* A system in which corporations, particularly multinational corporations, and their super rich benefactors (the 1 percent), dominate all aspects of life.

This is very different from the 20th Century iterations of fascism in Europe. Rather than the state controlling everything, or seeking to control everything, there is corporate control of everything, including the state.

* The candidates backed by corporations in both major parties win just about every election of consequence. The higher the office, the more this is true. Money dominates elections. Where does this money come from? Corporations and the shareholders and private owners who reap the profits from them.

Corporate lobbyist set the political agenda. The state is used to lavish welfare onto corporations and to pursue policies, foreign and domestic, in the interests of corporations. This system operates on a global scale, mainly riding on the back of U.S. economic and cultural imperialism, and the U.S. military.

- Advertisement -

* Corporations control the mass media. A mass media that is at least a hundred fold more powerful than what existed during 20th Century iterations of fascism. This is, I believe, a key feature. This enables them to control how most people think. When the ruling classes control how people think, there is less need for heavy handed repression. Individual freedoms, such as freedom of speech and freedom to organize are tolerated as long as they don't really threaten corporate dominance of the mass media. Noam Chomsky's writings have done much of the heavy lifting regarding the manufacturing of consent. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manufacturing_Consent

* Racism, sexism, and every divisive "ism" there is are systematically used to keep the people divided and distracted. Above all else, the masses must be preventing from seeing that their common struggle should be against their corporate masters.

* Despite all the manufacturing of consent, there is still extensive physical repression as evidenced by the huge population in prison and on parole. The welfare of much of the population is completely ignored, or ignored as much as possible. Thus they must be controlled by police repression and incarceration, including brutality and murder. The prison system is dominated, ever increasing so, by a prison industrial complex, for the benefit of for profit corporations.

* Increasing militarism is another feature. This is driven both by the international interests of multinational corporations, but also by a for profit military industrial complex run by and for corporations. It's no coincidence that the most profitable corporations are in the armaments industry.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
opednews.com

Jonathan Nack has been a journalist and activist since 1984. He resides in Oakland, California.
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Error looking up content 10581

Sorry. A critical error has occured. Suggestion: try again. But if this problem persists and is repeatable, please come back later.

The website administrator has been informed and action will be taken to correct this! Soon.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Daniel Ellsberg Says Pres. Obama Is Lying About Wars

Nader calls U. S. "corporate fascism"

Mainstream Media Ignores Presidential Candidates Supported by One in Ten

The Democratic Primary: Big Stake for the Green Party

Another Outright Lie About Venezuela: Last Opposition Newspaper May Close

Van Jones Victimized By New Red Scare

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 