 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/7/19

Another Cruel--Irony The Homeless Pay for their Homelessness

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 13975
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

There is yet another breath-taking cruel irony to the plight of the homeless. That's that the homeless pay for their homelessness. They pay in two ways. One is through taxes. The other is through who gets the tax dollars and how those dollars virtually guarantee that the ranks of the homeless will swell even bigger.

First, there's the tax question. The great myth is that the poor don't pay taxes. Or at least pay tax dollars that amount to anything. The myth is pedaled as an article of fiscal faith by conservatives, and legions of complaining rich folk. It serves a couple of cynical purposes. One is that corporations, the rich, and even the middle-class, are burdened down with high taxes to pay for services that the poor as tax slackers don't pay. The other is to gouge the federal government for even bigger and more tax breaks for the rich. Trump has spun thus line masterfully with his and the GOP's multi-trillion-dollar tax heist for the rich. There's talk of another tax heist for them in the pipeline.

A cursory look at the tax numbers blow the conservative's tax mythmaking apart. A 2017 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that the poorest of the poor, that's those with annual income under $19,000 plop in more that 10 percent of the federal tax dollars. Toss in millions more to that total in California and states with a state income tax. Put bluntly, the poor pay a greater percent of whatever income they make then the wealthiest 1 percent.

That's just for starters. If they earn a dollar from work at any point during a given year, they pay payroll taxes. If they put their foot on a car accelerator at any time, they pay gas taxes. If they buy a taxable consumer item, they pay sales tax. These are all taxes that go into the public tax coffers that supposedly are there to provide public services and goods and some accommodation for shelter at least in theory.

This points to the other part of the cruel irony for the homeless. That's who gets those tax dollars and public revenue and how they are used to dump even more people on the streets. The tip off about that came in a recent meeting of the uber-wealthy, at the exclusive Harvard Club in New York. Wealthy investors lined up to get in on yet another tax giveaway to the rich. This time the tax giveaway was the fancy sounding, but wildly misleading and grossly misnamed "opportunity zone." The zones were expanded with passage of the 2017 tax bill. If an investor will invest dollars in an economically distressed neighborhood, the feds will kick in generous tax breaks for those dollars. The rich can hawk their stocks or other investments and dodge capital gains taxes for years by pumping dollars into a zone. They double down on this by not paying any federal tax if they plop their monies into projects in federally certified opportunity zones. Context: Estimates are that capital gains deductions overall cost the treasury nearly 50 billion dollars the past decade.

The idea behind these investments is to increase housing, create jobs, and businesses in poor neighborhoods. If one calls building luxury condos and townhouses with spas for pets, and yoga, complete with trendy coffee houses, housing that the lowest of low income can afford or businesses that will create thousands of jobs for those same low-income persons then the program is doing its job. The federal dollars that the rich grab from the federal government to build their show piece developments are the very dollars that the homeless in one form or another pay out. Put another even more brutal way, the poor are subsidizing with their tax and public revenue dollars those developments which were never designed for them and consign them to the streets.

That's not all. The spruced-up streets and passageways that surround those developments are alien and forbidden territory for the homeless. If they stray onto them, they are quickly and unceremoniously shooed away. Now remember these streets and passageways are also public space. They are paid for with those same tax dollars the poor and homeless pump into the federal coffer and are pumped back out in the dole of tax breaks to rich investors and mega project developers.

The federal tax loot of the homeless is aided and abetted by cities and counties that eagerly snatch at the promise of development extravaganzas in their city. The developments and projects pad their local tax and revenue purses. At the same time, public officials can brag and kid themselves that they are transforming their cities into world class showpieces of development.

No wonder Trump is the opportunity zone's number one cheerleader. He calls them the" hottest thing going" and spouts the bogus line that they create jobs, business investment, and of course housing for the poor. He's right about one thing. They do create lots of housing and investment for his billionaire investor pals. The cruel irony is that countless number of the poor are also investors with their tax dollars in the very glittery projects that put them on the streets.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming ebook is The Gentrification Wars (Amazon Kindle). He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network

 

Rate It | View Ratings

earl ofari hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Did Race Explain Penn State's Blind Eye to Sex Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 