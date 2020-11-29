Anniversary UN Partition Plan Torching of Palestine - Albert Einstein Running Commentary



New York City, USA by pom'

An Archetypical Anglo-American Colonial Crime Against Humanity!

Until the United Nations plan for the partition of Palestine is recognized as having been intended to torch British Palestine while British forces were withdrawing as a prearranged stratagem of an Archetypal Colonial Powers crime against humanity, the same genocide and misery that was calculated and expected will continue and spread. The Wall Street led economic and military facilitation of the Second World War and the multinational Holocaust is the immediate history of the murderous founding of the modern and as yet incomplete state of Israel at the cost of Arab and Jewish lives and what could have been a Jewish and Arab led vibrant and dynamic mixed society in Palestine. The British Empire colonization of Palestine for the Empire's own benefit is its ugly pre-history.

Background

Regarding The Continued Post War Persecution of the Jews of Europe, Survivors of the Holocaust

A REAFFIRMING OF THE BARE TRUTH:

If no rearming of a weak economically prostate totally disarmed Nazi Germany by USA's largest corporations breeching the Versailles Treaty's prohibitions of German rearmament in collusion with Colonial Powers Britain and France "

then no Second World War

If no Second World War,

then no multination Holocaust of nearly six million Jews

If no multination genocide of Jews, then no 250,000 displaced Jewish survivors refused refuge even in the spacious United States of America (where, by the way, most survivors wished to go).

What uncomfortable realization of the enormity of American and European society's complicity in the Holocaust there was, formed a backdrop for additional basic business considerations entertained by many of the same influential U.S. politicians beholden to Wall Street's avarice and economic crime in rearming Germany. Highly placed villainous capitalist gangsters saw an imperialist opportunity to make racist use of the plight of a quarter million 'undesirable' Jewish Holocaust survivors to create a client colony of armed Europeans in the midst of oil rich Muslim countries.

AngloAmerican power over an incipient United Nations of only 57 nations, produced a genocidal stratagem of torching the Holy Land with a phony, never expected nor intended to be implemented resolution for a crazy quilt partition of Palestine into seven noncontiguous areas; the Arab areas entirely noncontiguous; the Jewish areas contiguous by a thread, its major area containing more Arabs than Jews [see UN provided map of recommended partition.] meant to provoke a civil war prepared for and expected by the Colonial Powers supported revisionist Zionists leadership. From Wikipedia, Map of the UN resolution for partition:

The above United Nations Recommended Partition Plan for Palestine Resolution was approved by the UN General Assembly on November 29, 1947 after voting down the recommendation for independence.

More than a year before this civil war producing vote, Albert Einstein made headlines in the New York Times of February 15, 1946, EINSTEIN URGES UNITED NATIONS RUN PALESTINE.

