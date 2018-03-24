- Advertisement -

This morning I copied 18 pages of actions designed to stop animal suffering. Here are just some of the actions I copied. Hopefully at a later date I will find time to address the rest in another post. But If interested and want to read more-- this can be found at (.idausa.org).

Sadly, the list starts off with " A War on Ethics: A New Culture of Cruelty Threatens Animals." I always cringe when I read about Rep. STEVEN KING of Iowa. Clearly he is no friend of animals. He believes that animal protection laws should not exist.

He has attempted to legalize dog fighting, cockfighting, and the consumption of cat and dog meat. I find it hard to believe that the people of Iowa voted for him. Thank God, I don't believe Ohio has any legislators of his ilk.

This time anchors Nora O'Donnell and Gail King are on the hot seat of animal lovers of which I am one. Hopefully, these two anchors can somehow justify giggling about bacon. But how? For people of compassion --especially those of us who are vegan or vegetarian, there is absolutely NOTHING funny about bacon when you consider the trauma and cruelty experienced by pigs who are slaughtered for it.

I thought crush videos were gone, but I was wrong. One action here wants to see people who abuse and torture animals for sick fun to be charged and jailed. In their crush videos and crush porn, sadists torture and kill animals.

South Korea recently held a winter Olympics. Sadly, nothing to my knowledge was reported re their dog-meat-eating propensity. I wish there had been a movement to boycott their games because of this cruelty and barbarity, but sadly no reporters touched this terrible cruelty to dogs.

I thought Sea World was a thing of the past, but sadly read here that they were responsible recently for the killing of a baby Beluga whale.

This too is incredibly sad but a therapy dog was executed by a veteran. Clearly, he didn't deserve the companionship of this dog or for that matter any future therapy dogs.

