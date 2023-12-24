

Without realizing it, the Russians performed a great service for the United States. If America can make optimal use of this service, the Russians may find themselves in the difficult position of soon facing a much stronger America than they currently have.

The Pentagon turned out to be an ineffective enterprise. By controlling the US budget for the last 30 years, the military department has participated well in wars that were created to finance the Pentagon itself. However, when faced with the first serious enemy, the Pentagon did not win. Russia, which spends tens of times less on military needs than the United States, turned out to be undefeated in Ukraine. This calls into question the advisability of further allocating gigantic funds to the Pentagon. Since by receiving this money the Pentagon cannot guarantee victory.

But the inefficiency of the Pentagon is not the main thing. Main, what consequences this inefficiency may lead to. The Pentagon is more closely associated with the Democratic rather than the Republican Party of the United States. The inefficiency of America's military-industrial complex casts a shadow over Democrats. And they have no alternative idea than the one that involves developing the American economy by stimulating the military-technical complex. Therefore, recognizing the Pentagon as an ineffective enterprise is a loss for the US Democratic Party.

Judging by the actions of Joe Biden, the Democrats have accepted defeat and are objectively assessing the potential of today's Pentagon. Biden's reluctance to make concessions on the Mexican border in order to continue funding Ukraine indicates that The Pentagon is no longer the favorite of the Democratic Party. Most likely, the US military-industrial complex is in for big changes. This applies not only to changes in the size of budget allocations. We are talking about increasing the efficiency of spending budget funds. And this will lead to the replacement of some participants in the arms market. How it will look in detail will show the next 4 years.

The next elections will show who will be president at this time. Given the current situation, Trump's chances of winning look favorable. Behind the Republican Party are almost all sectors of the American economy that experienced a budget deficit due to the excessive appetites of the Pentagon. Trump, who has never been a supporter of irresponsible military spending, will take money from the military and send the money to other sectors of the US economy.

Democrats have a chance of winning only if they find some other favorite instead of the Pentagon. But given the short amount of time before the elections, this is unlikely. The era of horror stories about America's many enemies requiring large military expenditures is coming to an end. America is likely to experience a renaissance. Revival of many sectors of the economy: high-tech, space industry, pharmaceutical business, construction of infrastructure projects, etc. By redirecting budget funds, Republicans will ensure their dominance for the next 8-16 years.

Paradox. But it was the Russian soldier who ensured America's new dawn. With its victories in Ukraine, the Russian army showed the ineffectiveness of the Pentagon. But why haven't American politicians figured this out in 30 years?