An absolute must: impeachment, 25th Amendment, or resignation

By Michael Payne

July 27, 2018

Impeachment March
Impeachment March
The foundations of America are under attack by those whose main objective is to completely do away with the government of, by and for the people so that they then gain total control of this entire government and country.

In recent times the current US president, Donald Trump, has been leading these efforts. He is a perfect fit for this task because he has an obsession with, and an addiction to, acquiring power and control over others. If he is not stopped he will turn the American Dream into a nightmare.

This can't be allowed to go on. One way or another this highly incompetent, reckless, and less than stable president must be removed from office before he tears this country apart. Yes, the foundations of America are shaking as he wreaks havoc within this government and sows discord across this nation.

There is no need to go over all the reasons why Mr. Trump must be removed. His often bizarre, reckless behavior and faulty decisions are fully documented in scores of videos, his own tweets, newsprint, and TV news archives. Collectively, they indicate that he is totally unfit and unqualified to lead this nation.

America needed a great leader as its president; a leader who possessed the characteristics that come with that responsibility, such as the following:

Honesty and integrity

Courage and conviction

Managerial competence

Vision

Ability to inspire

Decision-making ability

Accountability

Creative and innovative

We needed a leader with those characteristics and qualities but we got Trump instead. Which of these 8 characteristics would you say Trump possesses? Is there even one?

This is "fake" leader who, if he could, would shut down the free press. He has clearly shown that he thinks he is above the law. He met in a secret meeting with Putin recently with only translators in attendance and refuses to divulge what they talked about. The White House has just said that, from now on, when he meets with a foreign leader it will not issue any comments about what was discussed.

Some guest on a recent cable news shows observed that "Trump is not the king of America but, rather, it's representative." Well, he doesn't give a damn about what the majority of Americans think. He has all those loyal supporters, those "sheeple" obediently follow him wherever he goes and buy into everything he does, no matter how very reckless or sordid.

What we have here is a president who is refusing to inform the American people of what he is doing, keeping them in the dark on important issues. They have the right to know what is going on. It doesn't matter to him that the people of this country elect our presidents.

For the good of this country and its people he must go, he must be stripped of his office and sent back into the real estate business before he does something extremely disastrous. With each and every passing day, we see more examples of his mental instability. The only question should be: how can this be done, which of these three options is the most feasible and effective?

Trump is a living example of exactly why the framers included an article about impeachment in the Constitution. They had the vision to understand that, in future times, America might have presidents who somehow got elected to the office but were not the least bit qualified to assume that position; who would do things that constituted high crimes or misdemeanors.

They didn't call for initiating the process of impeachment based strictly on incompetency, but set the bar higher with the terminology of "committing high crimes and misdemeanors."

It's a far stretch to think that he could be impeached as long as his indentured servants in the Congress are in control. They have decided that no matter what he does, no matter whether it's above the law or totally against the interests of this country, they are not going to impeach him.

But let's not entirely dismiss impeachment because, if Democrats regain control of both houses of Congress in the November elections, they will not hesitate to initiate that process almost immediately; and the chances of Trump becoming a former president will be substantial.

Article 4 of the 25th Amendment states: "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

Of course, Article 4 also states that, if and when the president has overcome whatever problems led to his removal, that he or she could be reinstated.

The chances of Article 4 of the 25th Amendment being invoked are very slim. Can anyone believe that VP Pence and the cabinet heads would come together to declare that he is unable to carry out the duties of his office? That will never happen unless he goes completely off the deep end and implodes right before their eyes.

Lastly, there is the possibility of his resignation which could very well be the best option, the one most likely to happen. Now, there will be those who say that this is a ridiculous notion, that he would never even think about resigning. Well, it doesn't matter what he might think if Mueller and his team present evidence that will take him down.

While such a resignation would be welcomed by most of the people of this country how in the world might that actually happen? In one scenario let's say that Trump is informed that Mueller has gathered concrete, irrefutable facts and evidence that he was directly involved in collusion with the Russians; and that this evidence indicates that he had been compromised by Putin and was being forced to do Putin's will.

In the next scenario, Mueller has damning evidence that Trump has been tampering with or trying to intimidate key witnesses such as Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, or someone else who has yet to be identified. This is not some kind of wild speculation since I'm starting to hear something coming out on cable news indicating that Mueller may, in fact, already have evidence of such tampering or attempts by Trump to intimidate. If he does then all hell is going to break loose before long. Stay tuned for more.

Sure the possibility of him resigning may be a long shot but it could very well happen.. How many in this country even imagined that President Richard Nixon would resign? But when the Special Prosecutor closed in on him, and he had no way to escape the long arm of the law, he abruptly left the presidency.

For the good of this country and its people, we must see that happen again.

Michael Payne

(Article changed on July 27, 2018 at 15:06)

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 449 articles, 2361 comments


Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6238 comments, 6 diaries


OEN, seriously?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 3:15:06 PM

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 449 articles, 2361 comments


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

You're a really "funny" guy. Holy cow, I didn't know that OEN even allowed confederate losers on it website. Better get back as quick as you can to Fox News, Breitbart and Drudge. This discussion is reserved for those who are capable of taking part in a rational discussion and can present views of substance and coherence. It' absolutely amazing how someone, for some reason, feels that they must do the opposite and, do nothing but try to disrupt a discussion.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 4:18:01 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6238 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

You sir are not nice and you are too combative to carry on a reasonable rational discussion.


You jump on everyone who disagrees with you with personal off topic attacks every single time you post. Most just ignore you and your posts.


Doesn't it get old? Why can't you just be nice and civil and accept differences of opinion?


In fact Michael, can't you be professional- well to be a professional you would have to be paid for this nonsense- and just say what you need to say in your mom and pop blog posts and stay out the comments if you can not be nice? I am surprised editors have allowed this to go on as long as it has.


By all means go back to your regular program of beating up on people who disagree. I expect more unpleasantness from you.


I would vote for Trump again. He is not who we want thrown out.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 5:38:00 PM

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 449 articles, 2361 comments


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Let me put it this way. In these discussions my comments are civil, I never insult others or call them names and try to conduct rational discussions. But when someone like you says nothing of substance and makes demeaning remarks or makes insults then there is no way that I will take it, no way.


A perfect example of this can be found in Dennis Kaiser's comments where he asks me if I'm in a coma. That is out of line, it's an insult and I consider it as not being civil. So you see my reply? I came right back at him, further clarified my positions and then suggested that if anyone is in a coma it was him. Did I jump on him for that remark? You bet I did and will do the same again if need be.


So, again, if you don't want or comment in a rational manner or contribute something of substance then just go somewhere else and do everyone a great favor.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 6:13:39 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6238 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Well some would say the same to you. Go somewhere else and behave this way. Editors have put me in my place more than once, but you apparently are not getting that message.


Second of all, my comment was not directed at you. I never said one word to you so your personal attack is unprovoked and unwarranted.


This website has had enough hate Trump crap on it. Time to move on and be a better man.


Thirdly, this subject of your is not worthy of any discussion. Reality is, not this fantasy lala land hate Trump rules your mind kind of thing. Get over it. Get past it. Move on. Find something worthwhile to discuss and harass us with.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 6:31:09 PM

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 449 articles, 2361 comments


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Since you contribute nothing to discussions you will never get any reply from me again since i am going to work with all others on important issues. Now you can comment all you want but if you do name calling, insults or other uncivil things then I will ask OEN to ban you from my articles.

Lastly, I only have these problems with you and a few others and if I had the reputation that you say I do then my articles appear would not have appeared at the top or near the top of the most popular ratings so many times, which they do .

And it boggles my mind how someone could read very serious articles on very serious matters and then rate them as funny.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 6:55:38 PM

Dennis Kaiser

(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 34 fans, 69 articles, 278 quicklinks, 4902 comments, 48 diaries


  New Content

"The foundations of America are under attack by those whose main objective is to completely do away with the government of, by and for the people so that they then gain total control of this entire government and country."

Are you serious? Have you been in a coma these past four decades? Our nation has had a merger of corporations and government and has become a nation of the corporation, by the corporation, and for the corporation. The only "people" is because the Supreme Court decided corporations are people, actually giving them more voice than an average person because they also decided the dollar is speech.

Now you folks on the bandwagon of demonizing Trump as the perp of taking over our government are only partially correct as Trump is actually attempting to undue some of the damage that has been done to our nation, so if you like the mess he inherited you may be correct, he is a traitor if he is attempting to change it.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 4:19:20 PM

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 449 articles, 2361 comments


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Dennis: I am fully aware of Corporate America's iron grip on this country and have written many artaicles about it. But you have to understand that while corporatism has this massive power that is oinly a part of the overall control of these authoritarians over this government and country. Above Corporate America is the rapidly developing authoritarian government, or we might refer to; as an autocracy or totalitarian governmeent or even fascism.

You should look up definitions of fascism and Mussolini-style corporatism in particular. Corporations were a part of that style of government but you better believe they danced to Mussolini's tune. So you are totally incorrect and off base when you make a statement like "has become a nation of the corporation, by the corporation, and for the corporation."

It is rapidly becoming a nation of authoritarian control, by authoritarian control and for authoritarian control. And you are the one who needs to get serious; have you been asleep when the moron Trump pulled out of the Iran Nuclear agreement, the Paris Climate Accord, how he had the EPA do all kinds of destructive things against the environment and initiated a stupid trade war that will greatly harm our country?

Are you unable to see that there is some kind of scary relationship between him and Putin, that he has done everything to undermine Mueller and kill the investigation and refuses to say anything of any kind against Russia or Putin? He should be livid and leading the effort to find ways to prevent any more of this hacking and meddling in our elections but he is not doing a damned thing and leaving the door open for more.

Don't tell me that I'm in a coma; if anyone is in a coma it most certainly is you.






Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 5:57:41 PM

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 449 articles, 2361 comments


  New Content

This reply should have been to Johnson above and there it sits.

Since you contribute nothing to discussions you will never get any reply from me again since i am going to work with all others on important issues. Now you can comment all you want but if you do name calling, insults or other uncivil things then I will ask OEN to ban you from my articles.

Lastly, I only have these problems with you and a few others and if I had the reputation that you say I do then my articles appear would not have appeared at the top or near the top of the most popular ratings so many times, which they do .

And it boggles my mind how someone could read very serious articles on very serious matters and then rate them as funny.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 6:54:23 PM

