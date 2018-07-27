An absolute must: impeachment, 25th Amendment, or resignation



Impeachment March





The foundations of America are under attack by those whose main objective is to completely do away with the government of, by and for the people so that they then gain total control of this entire government and country.

In recent times the current US president, Donald Trump, has been leading these efforts. He is a perfect fit for this task because he has an obsession with, and an addiction to, acquiring power and control over others. If he is not stopped he will turn the American Dream into a nightmare.

This can't be allowed to go on. One way or another this highly incompetent, reckless, and less than stable president must be removed from office before he tears this country apart. Yes, the foundations of America are shaking as he wreaks havoc within this government and sows discord across this nation.

There is no need to go over all the reasons why Mr. Trump must be removed. His often bizarre, reckless behavior and faulty decisions are fully documented in scores of videos, his own tweets, newsprint, and TV news archives. Collectively, they indicate that he is totally unfit and unqualified to lead this nation.

America needed a great leader as its president; a leader who possessed the characteristics that come with that responsibility, such as the following:

Honesty and integrity

Courage and conviction

Managerial competence

Vision

Ability to inspire

Decision-making ability

Accountability

Creative and innovative

We needed a leader with those characteristics and qualities but we got Trump instead. Which of these 8 characteristics would you say Trump possesses? Is there even one?

This is "fake" leader who, if he could, would shut down the free press. He has clearly shown that he thinks he is above the law. He met in a secret meeting with Putin recently with only translators in attendance and refuses to divulge what they talked about. The White House has just said that, from now on, when he meets with a foreign leader it will not issue any comments about what was discussed.

Some guest on a recent cable news shows observed that "Trump is not the king of America but, rather, it's representative." Well, he doesn't give a damn about what the majority of Americans think. He has all those loyal supporters, those "sheeple" obediently follow him wherever he goes and buy into everything he does, no matter how very reckless or sordid.

What we have here is a president who is refusing to inform the American people of what he is doing, keeping them in the dark on important issues. They have the right to know what is going on. It doesn't matter to him that the people of this country elect our presidents.

For the good of this country and its people he must go, he must be stripped of his office and sent back into the real estate business before he does something extremely disastrous. With each and every passing day, we see more examples of his mental instability. The only question should be: how can this be done, which of these three options is the most feasible and effective?

Trump is a living example of exactly why the framers included an article about impeachment in the Constitution. They had the vision to understand that, in future times, America might have presidents who somehow got elected to the office but were not the least bit qualified to assume that position; who would do things that constituted high crimes or misdemeanors.

They didn't call for initiating the process of impeachment based strictly on incompetency, but set the bar higher with the terminology of "committing high crimes and misdemeanors."

It's a far stretch to think that he could be impeached as long as his indentured servants in the Congress are in control. They have decided that no matter what he does, no matter whether it's above the law or totally against the interests of this country, they are not going to impeach him.

But let's not entirely dismiss impeachment because, if Democrats regain control of both houses of Congress in the November elections, they will not hesitate to initiate that process almost immediately; and the chances of Trump becoming a former president will be substantial.

Article 4 of the 25th Amendment states: "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

Of course, Article 4 also states that, if and when the president has overcome whatever problems led to his removal, that he or she could be reinstated.

The chances of Article 4 of the 25th Amendment being invoked are very slim. Can anyone believe that VP Pence and the cabinet heads would come together to declare that he is unable to carry out the duties of his office? That will never happen unless he goes completely off the deep end and implodes right before their eyes.

Lastly, there is the possibility of his resignation which could very well be the best option, the one most likely to happen. Now, there will be those who say that this is a ridiculous notion, that he would never even think about resigning. Well, it doesn't matter what he might think if Mueller and his team present evidence that will take him down.

While such a resignation would be welcomed by most of the people of this country how in the world might that actually happen? In one scenario let's say that Trump is informed that Mueller has gathered concrete, irrefutable facts and evidence that he was directly involved in collusion with the Russians; and that this evidence indicates that he had been compromised by Putin and was being forced to do Putin's will.

In the next scenario, Mueller has damning evidence that Trump has been tampering with or trying to intimidate key witnesses such as Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, or someone else who has yet to be identified. This is not some kind of wild speculation since I'm starting to hear something coming out on cable news indicating that Mueller may, in fact, already have evidence of such tampering or attempts by Trump to intimidate. If he does then all hell is going to break loose before long. Stay tuned for more.

Sure the possibility of him resigning may be a long shot but it could very well happen.. How many in this country even imagined that President Richard Nixon would resign? But when the Special Prosecutor closed in on him, and he had no way to escape the long arm of the law, he abruptly left the presidency.

For the good of this country and its people, we must see that happen again.

Michael Payne