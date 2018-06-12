Power of Story Send a Tweet        

An Urgent Message to Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Japan

Headlined to H2 6/12/18

From Robert Reich Blog

From youtube.com: President Trump fought with some of America's closest allies during the G7 meeting in Canada. {MID-297233}
President Trump fought with some of America's closest allies during the G7 meeting in Canada.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RT America)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Please do not lose faith in the United States. For over 70 years our beliefs and values have made us staunch allies. Nothing and no one can change that.

Most Americans continue to value your loyalty and friendship, and look forward to many more years collaborating in the causes of democracy, equal opportunity, science, the environment, balanced growth, and human rights. And against totalitarianism, xenophobia, ignorance, climate change, nuclear Armageddon, and global poverty.

The current occupant of the White House does not represent the views of the majority of Americans. We are doing everything we can to ensure that he will not be president beyond his current term, which ends in January, 2021. It is possible he will be removed from office before then.

In the meantime, you can help.

You can maintain a united front against his nativism and xenophobia.

You can join together to resist his demand that you reduce exports to the United States.

You can maintain the Paris climate accord despite the (hopefully temporary) absence of the United States.

You can countervail any harm to your businesses should they fail to go along with renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran.

You can jointly refuse to allow Russia to rejoin the G-7 alliance until Russia terminates its annexation of Crimea, ends its aggression in Ukraine, and stops its efforts to undermine democracies around the world.

You can continue to stand against tyranny and stand for democracy and basic human rights.

You will be more powerful in these efforts if you join together than you can be separately. Together, you can better help constrain our current president than you can separately.

Until the United States is able to resume its postwar role of world leadership on these and other matters, the responsibility must fall to you. We urge you to unite in pursuit of them.

Respectfully,

The majority of the citizens of the United States

 

opednews.com

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 93 fans, 59 articles, 81 quicklinks, 2070 comments


  New Content

Mr. Reich you can exempt me from your phony claims against russia.- DNC propaganda meant to distract from its criminal actions. NO, Russia did not "invade" Ukraine, NO, Russia did not annex Crimea. It has been part of Russia for 200 years and is populated by Russians, who voted by 98% to return to Russia proper. NO, Russia did not down a Malaysian airliner. That was two Kiev fighter jets, as determined by many eyewitnesses. No, Russia did not poison its former spy, who by the way was working for the criminal HRC putting together phony documents to attack Trump. Nobody wants Trump in office. but guess what. Nobody wants any Clinton or any establishment Democrat in office either.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 at 4:10:08 PM

