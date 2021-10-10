An Open Letter to President Biden About Guanta'namo

Mohammed Ould Slahi is a former detainee at Gitmo and the subject of the recent film The Mauritanian, directed by Kevin Macdonald, and starring Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tahir Rahim (as Slahi). I urge readers to give it a viewing. Slahi spent 14 years at Gitmo without charge, from 2002 to 2016. A judge accepted his plea and ordered him freed in 2008 after a successful habeas corpus plea, but the Obama administration appealed the decision and he languished at Gitmo until 2016. He wrote a few books while at Gitmo, including the bestseller, Guantanamo Diary, upon which the film is based.

Slahi is back home in Mauritania now and is, along with other former detainees, calling for a closing of Gitmo. The plea is published in the January 29, 2021, edition of the New York Review of Books. It's a plea more pertinent than ever now that the occupation of Afghanistan has ended.

Here's the link to the NYRB article:

click here