Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

"An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns": Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House

By       Message Paul Street       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 5   Must Read 4   Valuable 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/6/18

Author 72590
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

From Counterpunch


(Image by Photo by Michael Vadon | CC BY 2.0)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Most of the media's attention on journalist Michael Wolff's "explosive" new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has focused on the disclosure that Trump's former political strategist Steve Bannon used the words "treasonous" and "unpatriotic" to describe Donald Trump, Jr. and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner's infamous June 2016 meeting with Russians claiming to possess damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Talking media heads are also agog over Bannon's assertions that the Donald, Jr. certainly introduced his father to the Russians and that Trump is vulnerable on Russian money laundering through Deutsche Bank.

What really leaped out at me from The New York Times' write-up on Wolff's book, however, is the total contempt that Boss Tweet's own associates and advisers have for him:

- Advertisement -

"The book presents Mr. Trump as an ill-informed and thoroughly unserious candidate and president, engaged mainly in satisfying his own ego and presiding over a dysfunctional White House. It reports that early in the 2016 campaign, one aide, Sam Nunberg, was sent to explain the Constitution to the candidate. 'I got as far as the Fourth Amendment,' it quotes Mr. Nunberg as saying, 'before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head.'

"The book ... quotes an email from an unnamed White House aide offering a harsh assessm ent of Mr. Trump's operation: 'It's worse than you can imagine. An idiot surrounded by clowns. Trump won't read anything -- not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers; nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored.'

"The book also asserts that Mr. Trump's advisers and associates deride him in private, calling him an 'idiot,' a 'dope' or 'dumb' as dirt. Thomas J. Barrack, a friend and adviser to Mr. Trump, was quoted telling a friend that the president is 'not only crazy, he's stupid.'" (emphasis added).

- Advertisement -

"Stupid" may be putting it mildly. Recall the description of Trump that his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to disavow: "f*cking moron."

The disclosures come as the Insane Clown President has just taken his childish and reckless Twitter war with his opposite number Kim Jong-un to a new low by saying "my nuclear button is bigger than his -- and it works."

Nobody should be surprised by the "revelation" that Trump is a malignantly narcissistic "dotard" (Kim's entertaining description) and dysfunctional "idiot." That's been clear to anyone who isn't themselves a hopeless moron since the beginning of Trump's political career, festooned with the ridiculous and racist charge that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States.

The real question is how an "idiot surrounded by clowns" got into the White House. The Democratic Party establishment wants people to think that Russia did it -- a charge as moronic as Trump's claim to have won the popular vote but for millions of illegal immigrant ballots.

The neo-McCarthyite Russiagate gambit is calculated to distract attention from the dismal, demobilizing, and dollar-drenched Democrats' own responsibility for putting Trump in office by (a) making policy (under both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama) in cringing accord with the regressive, state-capitalist and corporate-globalist commands of Wall Street; (b) crushing progressive, social-democratic forces in their own party; and (c) mounting a horrific presidential campaign (Hillary 2016) that made numerous unforced errors, like failing to visit Wisconsin after the Democratic National Convention and calling (however accurately) half of Trump's backers "deplorables."

This is not to say that Trump deserves no credit for his victory. Even the "f*cking moron" and his clown team had the basic smarts to keep the evangelical Ted Cruz wing of the Republican electorate on board by granting significant influence and position (including the Vice Presidency) to the theocratic right. The p*ssy-grabbing reality-television real estate magnate from godless New York City would not have prevailed in the general election without that deft move.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, Trump won because of underlying historical and structural factors that are part and parcel of the onset of the long neoliberal era. Even an "idiot" like Trump was able to exploit the onset of corporate globalization, automation, increased international competition, austerity, extreme (New Gilded Age) wealth concentration, and accelerated plutocracy to promise economically squeezed voters a restoration of the vanished middle-class American Dream. His call to "Make America Great Again" resonated with mass white nostalgia for the long lost Golden Age (1945-1973) of unmatched U.S. economic prosperity.

The "dope" Trump benefitted from the depth and degree of the 2008-2009 financial collapse and recession and the weak, low-wage recovery that followed while Wall Street and corporate profits soared to obscene new heights with help from the Bush-Obama bailouts. The severe economic hit helped de-legitimize establishment candidates like Hillary Clinton, Jeb Bush, and Marco Rubio last year. It made the real presidential contest a race between a "populist" and "outsider" of "the left," fueled by small donors -- the progressive neo-New Dealer Bernie Sanders -- and Trump, a self- and Mercer-financed billionaire "populist" and "outsider" of the right.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 5   Must Read 4   Valuable 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Paul Street (www.paulstreet.org and paulstreet99@yahoo.com) is the author of Empire and Inequality: America and the World Since 9/11 (2004), Racial Oppression in the Global Metropolis (2007), Barack Obama and the Future of American Politics (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Lesson on Slavery for White America

If Hillary Had Won

An Insubordinate President

Magical Thinking Is Stopping Us From Taking to the Streets

The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California

The Silence of the Good People

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 15 articles, 3163 quicklinks, 5292 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

'Now the U.S. and the world are saddled with a juvenile, stupid, pathologically narcissist POTUS who poses grave environmental and thermonuclear dangers to humanity. Thanks to the absurdly deified Constitution bequeathed to us by wealthy and anti-democratic aristo-republican slave owners and merchant capitalists 228 years ago, it is hard to imagine him being removed from office except by death or (further) disability prior to January 20th, 2021.

" EXACTLY!

WELL -SAID, AS IS THIS ONE IN THE NEW YORKER: "Chaotic, corrupt, incurious, infantile, grandiose, and obsessed with gaudy real estate, Donald Trump is of a Neronic temperament. He has always craved attention. Now the whole world is his audience!"


I ADD, THAT his behavior speaks for itself...apparently to anyone and everyone who sees it up close.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 6, 2018 at 6:37:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 13 fans, 6 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1313 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Trump is in office because he is an attention gathering clown. He is an entertainer with a proven TV record. This thrashing, dying empire needs a clown entertaining us as they turn us into serfs and peasants while our empire is losing its imperial reach.

Once the "US dollar" house of cards falls in the wind, money won't be as important as the royalty-serf power positions we are being groomed for and pushed into. But do not look at that! One branch or other of the War Party will save you next election. For now, "Watch the clown!"

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 6, 2018 at 9:44:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 