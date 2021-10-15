 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

An Ethically Challenged School Board

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"We know that our competitive bidding is considered best practice in most cases." - Kelly Gonez

Like a hacker using spyware, education "reformers" have figured out that the best way to infiltrate a system is to embed themselves within the system. By using the incentive of paying a portion of an employee's salary, these organizations have filled positions within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) with people that they have selected. This allows them to strategically place people in positions of power within the district who will be loyal to their goals. The needs of the district's students become secondary."

While the conflict of interest inherent in these arrangements is rife with ethical questions, the way that these contracts are approved raises even more questions. An arrangement with Leadership for Educational Equity (LEE) that was approved by the board last year provides an example.

By the LAUSD staff's own admission, the positions covered by the contracts considered during a board meeting in August 2020 were not something that the district was looking to fill. Instead, LEE approached staff members with "policy opportunities." Without putting the position up for bid, a contract was drawn that included only a specified position but did not include an actual name for the person that would be hired. The district would pay $50,000 for nine months to cover a position that they did not even know they needed.

The proposal was opposed by Board Member Jackie Goldberg, partially based on the fact that it was a single-source contract and that staff had not researched other available options. Kelly Gonez also spoke before the vote to "raise some concerns with the single-source contracts" and even requested that staff "at a minimum... include the justification for single-source contracts" in their requests. However, unlike Goldberg, Gonez voted to approve these contracts without receiving this information. Apparently, these concerns were just lip service.

The fact that Gonez even placed a vote on this matter or even participated in the discussion is surprising as she was previously employed by LEE as a fellow. This former relationship gives the appearance of a conflict of interest that should be avoided by those in public service.

Following the vote, Gonez accepted a $1,300 campaign donation from this same organization, compounding the ethical issues represented in the contract. An ethically principled public official would have avoided the appearance of a quid pro quo and rejected these funds.

Considering that Gonez was an active participant in violating the Brown Act during the hiring of Austin Beutner, it should not be surprising that she is willing to subordinate ethical principles to the needs of her financial backers. Through her first term, this "the end justifies the means" attitude is a trait she has shared with her allies on the board including convicted felon Ref Rodriguez and the board member she picked to be her Vice President, Nick Melvoin. This is not the type of role model that our students deserve.


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

"Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 