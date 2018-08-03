- Advertisement -

An Allegory for Our Time

To preserve and expand its power, America's power elite, hugely outnumbered, must keep the massive but powerless, subjugated and exploited public at bay. It does so in myriad ways. One is to divide and conquer the public. Perhaps the oldest means of doing this was to have written the U.S. Constitution and then years later to have created multiple political parties to confuse and distract the public. Another is to impose a police state that takes no prisoners. Another is to spin the legacies of US presidents whose behavior was so odious and heinous that to leave it bare and open to the public would likely cause a revolt. Another is to create foreign enemies to stoke fear and the revenue draining national security budget. Another is to create an open-door immigration law to further diversify the nation as well as to gain cheap labor. Yet another, more relevant to the allegory to be told, is to barrage the public daily with corporate mainstream media's propaganda and untruths about any prominent politician who does not fall meekly in line with the power elite's imperialistic agenda.

That brings us to the current U.S. president, Donald J. Trump, the only US president in America's history to challenge the corpocracy's power elite. There isn't one aspect of his domestic or foreign policy views and actions that have not come under withering attack from those who are fearful of America's corpocracy crumbling. Consider his seeking to localize more and globalize less America's economy. If I were to pick two of the corpocracy's strategies that have turned America into a third world country in terms of quality of life conditions for the citizenry they would be globalization and a burgeoning war budget. Consider his seeking to end America's open-door immigration policy, one that I have already mentioned that serves only the power elite. Consider his seeking detent with Russia and North Korea, enemies created by his predecessors solely by and for America's power elite.

In short, Trump goes against the grain of the corpocracy. He's not really one of its members. He is the only US president never to have previously held public office, which means he wasn't groomed in a poisonous crucible spewing out corruptible politicians. He made his fortune in the real estate industry, one of the least injurious of the major industries such as the war industry. In other words, despite his wealth and position, he senses and is trying to be responsive to the needs, despair and misery of Joe and Jill America, which brings us now to the allegory. I got it in an e-mail from a friend who tells me the author is unknown. Here it is.

The Racoon Story

"If you really want to know how the majority of people feel? And this applies to both Democrats and Republicans; read below, it says it all. You've been on vacation for two weeks, you come home, and your basement is infested with raccoons. Hundreds of rabid, messy, mean raccoons have overtaken your basement. You want them gone immediately.

You call the city, 4 different exterminators, but nobody can handle the job. But there is this one guy and he guarantees you to get rid of them, so you hire him. You don't care if the guy smells, you don't care if the guy swears, you don't care if he's an alcoholic, you don't care how many times he's been married, you don't care if he has a plumber's crack, you simply want those raccoons gone! You want your problem fixed! He's the guy. He's the best. Period !

Here's why we want Trump, yes, he's a bit of an ass, yes, he's an egomaniac, but we don't care. The country is a mess because politicians suck, the Republicans and Democrats can be two-faced and gutless, and illegals are everywhere. We want it all fixed! We don't care that Trump is crude, we don't care that he insults people, we don't care that he has changed positions, we don't care that he's been married 3 times, we don't care that he fights with Megyn Kelly and Rosie O'Donnell, we don't care that he doesn't know the name of some Muslin terrorist.

This country is weak, bankrupt, our enemies are making fun of us, we are being invaded by illegals, we are becoming a nation of victims where every Tom, Ricardo, and Hasid is a special group with special rights to a point where we don't even recognize the country we were born and raised in; "AND WE JUST WANT IT FIXED" and Trump is the only guy who seems to understand what the people want.

We're sick of politicians, sick of the Democratic Party, Republican Party, and sick of illegals. We just want this thing fixed. Trump may not be a saint, but he doesn't have lobbyist money holding him; he doesn't have political correctness restraining him; all you know is that he has been very successful, a good negotiator, he has built a lot of things, and he's also not a politician, he's not a cowardly politician. And he says he'll fix it, and we believe him because he is too much of an egotist to be proven wrong or looked at and called a liar. Also, we don't care if the guy has bad hair. We just want those raccoons gone, out of our house, NOW. The raccoons have got to go." End of story.

