Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! 1 Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 2 Tell A Friend (11 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

An Administration Built on Black is white

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/18/17

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"BLACKWHITE...a loyal willingness to say that black is white when Party discipline demands this. But it means also the ability to BELIEVE that black is white, and more, to KNOW that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary."

- George Orwell, 1984


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The Right-wing has spent a good portion of this year complaining that their First Amendment rights are under attack. Considering the vast amount of speech that now occurs on the Internet, it would seem that they would, therefore, place a priority on protecting Net Neutrality rules that ensure a level playing field for all content providers on the web. Unfortunately, this is the era of Trump and protections that "prevent Internet access providers from blocking content, websites and applications, slowing or speeding up services or classes of service, and charging online services for access or fast lanes to Internet access providers' customers" are now labeled as "oppressive". Welcome to the corporatocracy where "restoring freedom to the internet" requires you to allow your Internet access provider to decide what information you are allowed to receive.

- Advertisement -

Included among the "Snowflakes" who opposed the FCC's dismantling of these consumer protections based on "believing online propaganda" were "more than 20 internet founders and industry leaders wrote an open letter warning [that FCC Chairman] Ajit Pai's plan to kill net neutrality poses 'imminent threat' to the web". These "pioneers and technologists who created and now operate the Internet" noted that action taken by the FCC was "based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology" and "dismantles 15 years of targeted oversight from both Republican and Democratic FCC chairs, who understood the threats that Internet access providers could pose to open markets on the Internet." How exactly is this a repeal a restoration of the "status quo"?

While Ted Cruz and his $322,505 in telecom campaign contributions feel that "the Internet grew up wonderfully free from govt regulation", reality tells a radically different story. First, the government helped birth the Internet as its grants were directly responsible for the TCP/IP protocol which is "the Internet's backbone." More importantly, Net Neutrality was created in response to the actions of Internet Service Providers. "The Associated Press in 2007 found Comcast was blocking some file-sharing services. AT&T blocked Skype and other internet calling services -- which competed with its voice-call business -- from the iPhone until 2009." It was reported in 2013 that Pai's former employer, "Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and T-Mobile USA block [Google] Wallet on their phones" because they were "supporting ISIS, the wireless payment standard for mobile devices". Under our newfound freedoms, they are once again free to engage in such actions. Life is so much easier when corporations get to bypass the market and decide what will be the standard.


(Image by Carl J Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

(Image by Carl J Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Image by Carl J Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA


1984 (1/11) Movie CLIP - Two Minutes Hate (1984) HD 1984 movie clips: j.mp/1yN1BxB BUY THE MOVIE: j.mp/1zIjHvW Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP DESCRIPTION: During the morning's 'Two Minute Hate',...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Movieclips)   Permission   Details   DMCA

____________________________________________

- Advertisement -

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Conman-In-Chief and His Unshakable Fans

Separate and Unequal: The NAACP Report on Public Education

Moving Past 100 Days: The Lies Continue

The First 100 Days: Trump Builds His Wall

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Indivisible?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 