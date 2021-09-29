 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/29/21

Amid ongoing faceoff in Ladakh, Chinese soldiers entered Uttarakhand

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Around 100 Chinese soldiers entered the Indian territory in Uttarakhand and damaged a bridge in Barahoti area before retreating back to China, the Economic Times reported Tuesday.

According to the Economic Times, the soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed at least 5 kilometers inside the Indian territory through the Tunjun-La pass.

They had come on 55 horses, damaged Indian infrastructure, and left before they could be confronted by the Indian troops.

The ET report, based on sources in the security departments, said that the PLA soldiers roamed in Barahoti for around 3 hours.

The transgression by Chinese troops was reported by locals, after which teams from the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were dispatched.

In the Central Sector (a 545-km stretch of border with Tibet in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), the dispute between India and China is over 2,000 square km of territory, in eight separate areas, according to Times Now News.

Barahoti lies on the border with China in the Chamoli district of Uttrakhand, north of the Nanda Devi National Park.

Back in July 2017, Chinese soldiers had transgressed into Barahoti twice during India's standoff with China in Bhutan's Doklam.

An ITBP source had then told the Indian Express that, "On both occasions [on July 15 and July 25] about 15-20 Chinese soldiers transgressed into the territory at Barahoti that India and China lay claim upon. The soldiers stayed there for a while and returned."

Earlier in July this year, an ANI report said, "Recently, a platoon (about 35 soldiers) from the PLA was seen operating around the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand. The Chinese were seen doing some activity in this area after a significant breach."

The latest PLA incursion into the 'Indian' territory comes even as military confrontation in eastern Ladakh continues into 17 months. A Times of India report had quoted their sources as saying that the latest surveillance and intelligence reports show the People's Liberation Army has constructed "new modular container-based accommodations" for its soldiers in "at least eight more forward locations" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite eastern Ladakh.

Both India and China continue to maintain around 50,000 soldiers each, backed by howitzers, tanks and surface-to-air missile systems in the "immediate depth areas" along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted in May last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The Economic Times quoted a home ministry official as saying that Indian and Chinese perceptions about LAC differ, which lead to frequent incursions in the area. An ITBP spokesperson, when contacted, refused to comment.

Officials acknowledged that activities of PLA troops have gone up in the region in the past few months. "Earlier also several attempts were made by PLA to infiltrate the Barahoti area. Additional troops have been deployed in the central sector now," said another official.

Intelligence agencies have also flagged Chinese activity at the air base near Barahoti. The PLA has also substantially increased its defense across the LAC in the region since the border confrontation in Ladakh last year.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 