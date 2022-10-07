 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/7/22

Americans Need a Say in How Far the US is Goes in Backing Ukraine

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (89 fans)

Tread Upon Now What?
Tread Upon Now What?
(Image by JohnE777 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing a dangerous game by making threats to use 'small' so-called theater nuclear weapons with explosive power this fraction of the power of the city-busting bombs the US used on Japan in August 1945.

But so is the White House and the Pentagon playing a dangerous game in having unidentified "Washington officials" tell US journalists that, as CNN put it in the lede to their story, "The likelihood"Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon in his struggling war in Ukraine is perhaps the highest it has been since Russia invaded in February " but is still not probable."

These unidentified "intelligence" officials are claiming Putin would not likely use such nukes, which as in the US nuclear arsenal, can be 'dialed down' to as small as 0.5 kiloton or as large as 100 kilotons (the "Fat Man" plutonium bomb that leveled Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945 was measured at 21 kilotons, for reference), based on the assumption that global pariah status, further sanctions, and the likelihood that such small nukes would lead to a major NATO response, even if it were non-nuclear, would deter him, not mention increased domestic opposition to nuclear war and opposition from the Russian military.

But these are all basically wild guesses, and a thin reed on which to bet US national policy.

Left out of the Washington calculus is the extent to which the US's seemingly endless willingness to supply Ukraine with advanced offensive weapons to defeat Russian troops " weapons whose cost is approaching the entire annual budget of the Soviet military " is cornering Russias autocratic leader.

A cornered leader is not the same as a rational leader. Do we know that Putin isn't feeling cornered? Do we know that if he thought he'd be ousted for a collapse of his "military action" in Ukraine Putin wouldn't turn to using a few "small" nukes to try and turn the tide in his favor?

No, nobody can know that.

And US officials are on the record as having said that the US hopes to use a long inconclusive conflict in Ukraine, supported by unlimited amounts of US arms and munitions, to "significantly weaken" Russia, which is already happening.

Under such circumstances, can Washington really rule out a Russian decision to use strategic nuclear weapons.

In my view, it's time for American citizens, who have not really been paying attention to this crisis, content so far to suck up the government's and corporate media's propaganda and to wave the blue-and-yellow banner of Ukraine, the plucky underdog in this conflict.

It's fine to talk tough in a crisis, but we have not had a situation in a long time that threatened the US and Russia (or the old Soviet Union) going head to head in combat. Americans need to know that in virtually every Pentagon war-game that started with a US-Russia conflict, there was a rapid escalation to nuclear weapons, and an even faster escalation at that point to all out strategic nuclear war.

Also, this is not our crisis, it's Ukraine's crisis.

If the United States is still even remotely a democracy, the issue of nuclear war and nuclear brinksmanship needs to be decided not by National Security Council and Pentagon bureaucrats operating in total secrecy, but in public, laying all the cards on the table..

Here are the crucial questions that the American people need to have posed to them or that they need to pose to themselves, and to answer truthfully, including to themselves:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dave Lindorff, winner of a 2019 "Izzy" Award for Outstanding Independent Journalism from the Park Center for Independent Media in Ithaca, is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend