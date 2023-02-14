American Races by Numbers



Vote Out Gun Violence Profiteers

Still, when only 78 years young, America became a house divided by domestic violence: one man one vote vs. being half free and half enslaved.

Nonetheless, 719 words by our 16th President, 160 years ago, sanctified our unique proclamation that all are created equal.

158 years ago, an actor seeking Confederacy acclaim, assassinated Lincoln's allowing Confederate states to establish new state governments after they recognized the permanent freedom of formerly enslaved people, while Yankees believed what Generals Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant wrote, and signed in Appomattox Virginia, ended any attempt to divide and conquer America from within, ever again.

When January Trumpets Red Glare shattered peaceful transfer of power 156 years later, unlike 7 December 1941, it was not a day of infamy uniting us. Instead, once again the violence of American wrath, confirmed you can still fool some of the people all of the time, into rising up in armed insurrection to defeat the democracy for which so many patriots courageously defended, including the countless who from 1776 to Ukraine, made the ultimate sacrifice.

238 years ago, our American Dream of democracy was defended by men yea rning to breathe free, fighting without shoes at Valley Forge. By contrast, the MAGA attack on America's electoral process was an attack on our Constitutional call for federal elections which, through the power of the people's vote, makes an ordinary citizen, a president.

Too many locked and loaded with lethal antagonism; undeterred, sans any visible evidence of consciousness regarding the illegalities of their anti-American actions; no morose for breaking American laws, nor guilt tripping from friends and relatives - full of contempt and content with their, Mission Accomplished and warped esprit de corps defaming all sense of Duty, Honor, Country, they were allowed to simply depart in comparative peace, from the first violation of American sovereignty since Osama bin Laden's 9/11 attacks 20 years prior.

18 states, since 1/6/21, have imposed restrictions and bans that are eerily similar to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' firm grip on the caboose of the train railing against WOKE, Critical Race Theory and the purpose for America's free public education system: to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access - it's that equal access that gnaws at and sticks in the Conservative craw, choking us with repetitive gun violence and culture wars - including 8 states: Texas, Tennessee, North & South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida refusing their constituents the benefits of Obamacare.

Yet, only the few violent among the 251.82 million Caucasian Americans block racial harmony and peaceful co-existence fearing, justice for all means equality for Americans who don't resemble the 10 Members of Congress (Biggs, Boebert, Brooks, Cawthorn, Gohmert, Gosar, Greene, Hawley, Jones, Kevin McCarthy) who allegedly supported the attempted coup of our Democratic Republic.

The State of our Union's underbelly was representational by some Congressional Republicans and Sarah Huckabee Sanders' rebut attempt to reboot crazy, reaffirming, Conservative MAGA Republicans know they are now outnumbered by all oppressed and discriminated against people, denied employment, healthcare, civil liberties equal opportunities, inclusion in the teaching of American history, subjugated into feeling their lives and votes don't matter - who are defined by too many traffic stops, state legislatures, street addresses and poverty laden Reservations, as unworthy of the human decency of human rights.

America's highest negative numbers have been embellished by MAGA's updated peculiar institution, transforming our Red, White and Blue into love whites only America or leave it safe from: African-Americans, Jewish-Americans, Latinx-Americans, LGBTQ-Americans, Asian-Americans - the physically challenged, Aged-Out Mentally ill, impoverished, unemployed, underemployed, uninsured, financially deprived - and arguably the big three of all Americans treated like second-class citizens, in plain sight but not seen: elderly Americans, Native-Americans and all from womb to tomb Female Americans.

No one wants to teach our elementary school students about any sexual nuances, and given recent decline in unemployment and gas prices, non-palefaces don't want our jobs. Claiming otherwise to win elections is simple rerun of The Big Lie.

American history is replete with Good Samaritans, Bad Racism and Ugly Pride: whether Aliens some believe assisted Ancient civilizations or current overflow from down Mexico way, if we're too afraid to educate our children in the history of our gluttony for power and crimes against diversity, then we not only bequeath next generations planet earth's death, but the cowardly fear to render an account of our lust for financial glory on the backs of fellow human beings.

IF 30-40% of Americans refuse, United We Stand, then 60% need to save America from gun violence profiteers and financial puppeteers of politicians to truly, be America.