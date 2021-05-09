 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

American Muslim groups denounce night of terror at Al-Aqsa Mosque

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
American Muslim civil-advocacy groups have denounced what they called Israeli aggression on unarmed Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), the largest coalition of major national, regional, and local Muslim organizations and Islamic institutions, strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan that Friday night (7 May / 25 Ramadan) alone seriously injured more than 200 Palestinian worshippers.

The USCMO includes 33 organizations and institutions. It was established in 2014 by eight major civil-advocacy groups: the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Islamic Circle of North America, the Muslim Alliance in North America (MANA), the Muslim American Society (MAS), Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLF), Muslim Uma of North America (MUNA) and The Mosque Cares of Imam W. Deen Mohammed.

In a statement, the USCMO said it denounced the relentless Palestinian holocaust and genocide at the hands of their internationally unlawful apartheid-imposing Israeli persecutors and occupiers as well as the nighttime storming and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces at the Gate of Mercy Prayer Hall in the holy month of Ramadan.

It said the firing of blinding, deafening, potentially lethal stun grenades at worshippers in Ramadan prayer vigil at the Noble Sanctuary while the Israeli militias' use of rubber-coated metal bullets deliberately aimed at the eyes, faces, and heads of rightful Palestinian protestors to blind them, or maim them with debilitating head injuries.

The USCMO called upon President Joseph Biden and the United States Congress to cease direct U.S. abetting of these clear crimes against humanity with tens of millions of dollars of American tax-payer funds paid yearly to Israeli governments and institutions by law without any oversight or auditing of its actual uses.

It also called on the United States government to desist from its indirect collaboration with the Israeli authorities in what Human Rights Watch documented in their recent report.

The USCMO called on President Biden and Congress to insist that Israeli authorities, the international community, carry out immediately the Human Rights Watch reports and abandon obfuscating U.S. diplomatic language that pretends there are "two parties" equal in perpetrating aggression and violence when the Israelis hold absolute lethal power over an egregiously occupied and besieged Palestinian population, relentlessly instigate asymmetric violence on that subjugated population, and carry out continuously indefensibly provocative acts of repression and dispossession against the captive Palestinians. Pretensions to equivalence abet this persecution.

Israeli Attacks on Palestinians Protesting Ethnic Cleansing are not 'Clashes'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on media outlets and journalists in the United States and worldwide to stop referring to Israeli attacks on Palestinians protesting ethnic cleansing as "clashes."

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, whose family was ethnically-cleansed from Palestine, said: "The Palestinian people - Muslim and Christian - are continuing their decades-long struggle to resist both ongoing ethnic cleansing and the apartheid system that has been so-named by respected international groups like Human Rights Watch. To term this resistance and the brutal Israeli response as 'clashes' falsely indicates a moral equivalency between the oppressor and the oppressed, between the occupier and the occupied."

ICNA Condemns a Night of Terror at Masjid-al Aqsa

The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) strongly condemned Israel's heavy-handed tactics against Palestinian demonstrators after plans are made to evict them from their homes on land claimed by Jewish occupiers. In a statement the ICNA said:

Israeli police fired "rubber bullets" and so-called stun grenades injuring almost 200 Palestinians at Islam's third holiest Mosque in this Blessed Month of Ramadan while in prayer.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
