There are some great writers and media personalities that understand that the American people have absolutely no voice or can you very little to change the direction or the policies that dominate the society in which we live. I'm mostly talking about the United States, but this is true in most of the so-called "democracies" in the world.



we are nazis now, scott richard

(Image by torbakhopper) Permission Details DMCA



The best example that I can think of is the United States of America. There are many citizens and non-citizens that believe that because Americans can openly criticize their leaders and the policies of their government, that this proves America to be a democracy. People, and Americans particularly, should understand "that free speech" is only one factor that makes up a democratic nation. In the United States, the right to criticize those in power and our form of government itself provides the illusion of a democratic state.

The fact is, the people in power in the United States use the right of free speech to play people off against each other. This is the primary reason why people get distracted from the real problems that we face in America. The mainstream media portrays our system of government in terms of Republicans and Democrats. They constantly quote Democratic Senators and Congressman and Republican Congressman and Senators and spend time quoting the president and his twitter tweets and that makes up 90% of the news.

This is all a gigantic game that they use to keep us distracted. The truth is that they never report on things that really matter. One example, was the occupy movement and the way they shut it down. There was no reporting on how Obama use the fusion centers which consists of local police, state police, the FBI, the NSA, the National Guard, and other intelligence agencies, and there are approximately 12 of these fusion centers located throughout the United States. These fusion centers, were mobilized to shut down the occupy movement. Some of the tactics used against occupy were brutal and many people were hurt and jailed. Still the mainstream media did not comment on how the occupy movement was shut down.

It was shocking to see how the American people didn't question what happened to occupy. This is because they use other news to completely distract the American public away from what they were doing. This tactic is not a good omen for a supposed democracy.

Even people like Thom Hartman on his regular show and you show on RT America called the Big Picture is part and parcel of the use of mass distraction. Hartman constantly degrades the Republicans and sometimes degrades the Democrats but still talks about how we can change "the system" by calling Congressman and Senators and voicing our opinion. This gives us the illusion that we have power and that the people's will can change the direction of the government. I am not saying that Hartman is part of the media propaganda model, I think he sincerely believes that you can change the system from within.

The only time that I've seen recently where the people's will changed the direction of the government was when Obama wanted to send cruise missiles to Damascus because Bashir al-Assad had allegedly used chemical weapons against his own people.(A United Nations investigation revealed it was the rebels who use chemical weapons) While Americans did write the Congressman and Senators, the British House of Commons voted not to authorize the use of force against Syria, and Vladimir Putin offered to take the chemical weapons away from the Syrians. The vote in the British House of Commons, and Vladimir Putin's involvement were more important than what the people had to say.

Another case in point is a war in Iraq. Most people in the United States did not want the government to invade Iraq. When Congress authorize the use of force and United States started bombing Iraq, and then staged invasion, all the mainstream outlets were cheering on the Americans, and any dissent against the war was not tolerated. Even though the invasion of Iraq was a war crime, nobody has ever been prosecuted. This does not bode well for supposed democracy.

The mainstream media does not like to talk too much about foreign policy. One reason that they don't talk much about foreign policy is because if they did, they would have to tell how United States and Saudi Arabia along with Qatar and other Gulf nations of the Wahhabi Muslim sect, armed Isis and funded their attack on Syria. Even though most people know that this really happened because the reporting from outside the United States, there is been no accountability or even questioning the policies of the United States government from any elected official. When a government does anything that they want to do, without the people's knowledge or consent that does not bode well for is supposed democracy.

When the United States shot down a Syrian Russian-made jet it was hardly mentioned in the mainstream press. When the Russians said that they would target United States warplanes, that was hardly mentioned. But when Donald Trump sends a tweet that is big time news.

Everything you see and hear has a political slant and is meant to distract from the real problems we have in America. We have big problems such as driving while black. Walking while black, and being black in general. How much has this nation change since the Civil Rights Act was enacted. How many times do we have to see congressional districts gerrymandered by both parties to make sure that the party that does the redistricting stays in power. It was only a few years ago when Congressman Dennis Kucinich had his district eliminated and use that to stop him from criticizing the government. All this does not bode well a supposed for democracy. Another example was the candidacy of Bernie Sanders. The Sanders campaign was constantly impeded by the DNC. This is a proven fact and it's all John Podesta's emails. When Bernie Sanders lost the primary and backed Hillary Clinton, that's when many Democrats walked out of the convention and refuse to vote. This is probably the primary reason why we ended up with Donald Trump.

Trump is more than the clown. The man is a danger to the Republic. He has no knowledge of foreign affairs and he's giving free rein to the State Department and the Defense Department. This means that the military-industrial complex and all the people that profit from it, will make sure that we have new wars to fight and new enemies to fight to keep the bloated military budget intact. This is a danger not only to United States but for the rest of the world.

Trump campaigned on better relations with Russia and called NATO "outmoded". Many people supported Donald Trump such as Dr. Paul Craig Roberts and others, and because Hillary Clinton is a known warmonger. (Think Libya, that was her baby) He also said he would not cut Medicare or Social Security, yet he put people in his cabinet that want to do just that. This man is not only a clown he is a pathological liar. If the mainstream media had real journalists instead of talking heads parroting what the politicians say, we would see scathing commentary on how our president lies to us. It was refreshing to see Joe Scarborough and Mika come out against Trump. It was also entertaining to see Donald Trump tweeting next to things about Joe Scarborough and Mika supposedly bleeding from a facelift. This unfortunately, is our president. This does not bode well for supposed to democracy

One place to get good commentary is from YouTube and the people that post commentary there the real journalists that aren't restricted by sponsors and network executives. Still, you still must be aware that shows like TYT also get involved with the Democrat against Republican drama. Jimmy Dore, who is supposed to be a comedian, is exceptionally brilliant. Lee Camp on RT's Redacted Tonight is spot on. Rob Kall has a radio show that has amazing guests. There are others you can find on YouTube such as Naomi Klein, and Amy Goodman. You can also see reports from the Guardian and see speeches by Chris Hedges. RT America which is been branded as a Russian propaganda weapon also has good news like "Watching the Hawks" and news With Ed Schultz who I doubt is a Russian propagandist.

I'm going to end this but I still have a lot to say, this nation is in terrible crisis and people really need to understand where were at and understand that we are not living in a democracy. Keep your eyes and ears open and be aware of what's going on around you because most of it is not good. People have a right to be a little nervous about what's happening right here in the United States.