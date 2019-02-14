 
 
Amazon Pulls Out Of NY-- Gives Hope We Can Beat the MegaPlatforms

Yes. I realize that there's a sexual innuendo to the title. But it seems applicable.

Amazon has pulled out of it's commitment to build a headquarters in NYC that was based on over three billion dollars in incentives from NY City and NY state.

The company released a statement:

"For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term,"

This is great news for the middle class in NYC, since handing Amazon $3 billion in corporate welfare would have hypergentrified the city, making housing unaffordable for hundreds of thousands. But it will really piss off the corporate Democrats, particularly governor Cuomo.

Here's what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said about Amazon:

Let's be clear. Amazon started an orgy of offerings from cities and states-- offerings to betray local communities and give Amazon insanely budget busting corporate welfare. The concept of screwing does not get any more rapacious. Amazon is the eight hundred billion pound gorilla in the room.

It is wonderful news that New Yorkers were able to speak up and stop what seems like an unstoppable monster. Amazon is one of a handful of monster Megaplatforms that are a threat to so many aspects of life as we know it. The other platforms include Google, Facebook, Apple, for starters and should probably also include Microsoft, AT&T, Comcast, Fox, and Sinclair Media. These are all far more powerful than is safe for democracy, for humanity, for nature and certainly for the ninety-nine percent. They are too big and too powerful, just as billionaires are.

We have to include these megaplatforms in our conversation about getting rid of billionaires. The issue is the same-- too much too-bigness. We need to make it illegal to be a billionaire and we need to make it impossible, and illegal for a company to acquire so much influence and power.

There is a movement, already underway, working on challenging the megaplatforms-- the Platform Cooperativism movement. They hold an annual conference and they are creating alternative platforms-- cooperative, collective projects, that have users and employees as the owners. The fact that they are collective will set off paranoid reflexes among conservatives. But they are addicted to living lives as passive authoritarians, being told what to do. They can't help their blind ignorance. The time is now to take advantage of this massive victory over a platform-- to learn from it and make more of such victories happen.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Living in NYC and close to this issue for reasons you already know about, I have to disagree. The Amazon deal would have generated $27b over $25 years, and only cost the city/state BOTH $3b, mostly in taxes, over 12 years. See Crain's article here.

These are $150k/year jobs, not warehouse jobs - which, under NYS law, would have had to pay $15/hour anyway. The ancillary effects would have been felt all over the region, from jobs to infrastructure. I think we can kiss the Mayor's light rail BQX goodbye now. And some R.E. development that already started will be sure to collapse now. 70% of New Yorkers favored the deal and it was especially popular among the working class whom @AOC claims to represent.


The issues with Amazon and its working conditions are many, and some at least could have been dealt with locally, including more tax breaks and incentives for small businesses, something already on the agenda here in NYC.


To be fair, Amazon refused to negotiate with the community, and announced a fait accompli deal with the Mayor and Governor.

Guess that won't happen again...but will ANY deal happen? NYC is already in the hole and the state is also cutting back since revenues are lighter than expected. NYC has been nearly bankrupt before - I lived through the 1970s - and is not immune from that again.


All parties should have worked this out for the betterment of everyone.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 8:20:32 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)
There are two sides, as usual.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 8:26:50 PM

John Zwiebel

(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
While I appreciate your points, I look around Silicon Valley and how people with good paying jobs at Apple have to find roommates to afford the rent on a 2Bdrm 1 bath cottage under 1000 sq ft. I know it is suppose to be expensive to live in NYC, but is it as expensive everywhere? The cottage I'm talking about is in San Jose, the cheapest part of the Bay Area. People are commuting 3+ hours a day to their jobs and so the rent in the Central Valley (Sacramento) is also soaring.

While I live on Kauai and have what I think is enough resources to have a nice retirement, I remain aghast at the costs of living there. The parks are full of homeless. Honolulu is much, much worse.

If NY and NYC are running short of Tax Revenue, we all know where the money is. There's no reason for the state or city to approach bankruptcy unless the politicians are bought off. (And of course they are).

To see one example of how organized forces are against the Average American, I recommend the 4-part Al Jazeera documentary on AIPAC called "The Lobby -- USA". While it concentrates on the Israeli tail wagging the American Dog, it is easy to see how applicable it is in all other political arenas.

Add to that, there are some stories that claim that as many as 89% of Congress has dual citizenship with Israel. I discount that number, and it is difficult to verify, but there are "many" not just a "few"

The immoral distribution of wealth in America must be addressed to combat the Oligarchy. Also, please look at the Peter B. page I posted below about Bezos and his surveillance state that supports that Oligarchy.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:12:24 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Agree, Scott. Having owned commerical NYC real estate, I've also been following it closely in the Daily Beat. Both sides screwed up, but the pain will be felt far more by NY than Amazon.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:12:58 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)
Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:34:21 PM

Charles Homer

(Member since Aug 27, 2018)
Here is an article that looks at the Amazon that most of us don't know:


click here


Amazon's connection to the surveillance state is a rarely discussed but very important part of the retailing giant's business model.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 8:50:46 PM

John Zwiebel

(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Peter B ties the surveillance with the suit against the National Inquirer and the NSA perhaps leaking those photos to pressure Bezos. There are also several links to other supporting stories, including the Intercept.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 8:55:16 PM

John Zwiebel

(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
" I realize that there's a sexual innuendo to the title."


I didn't think so until you brought it up.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 8:50:55 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)
Agree...it wasn't obvious at all considering Amazons were female.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:07:28 PM

b. sadie bailey

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)
Let's hope they don't pick Philly!

since Amazon has a presence in Seattle, which is only 80 miles from where I live, I can corroborate the concerns stated about gentrification, skyrocketing housing and necessities costs, and burgeoning homelessness. Regardless of the corporate carrot dangled, there is always a price to be paid. Why should competing cities have to PAY amazon for the "privilege" of gentrification, worker abuse, and making Bezos richer?

The burden will be on NYC whether they took the bait from Amazon or didn't. Either way, any gains would be short lived. Jeff Bezos is not a giver - he's a taker. I didn't understand why the richest man in the world would choose the name Amazon for a patriarchal hierarchical free-capitalist model that only benefits those at the top; so I looked it up. Bezos named Amazon after the river; one of the world's largest rivers.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:40:29 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)
I seem to be missing something.

How do housing costs harm those who already lived there?

"making housing unaffordable for hundreds of thousands" ?

The way I see it they will happily sell their homes, pocket the cash and live somewhere else. There is New York besides Queens.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 11:38:41 PM

