Amal Clooney accuses a French company, but ignores the crimes of the US and UK

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Amal Clooney, the international human rights lawyer, is representing victims of mass atrocities, including genocide and sexual violence, from the Iraqi Yazidi community who are seeking accountability for crimes perpetrated by ISIS. The case alleges French conglomerate Lafarge SA conspired to provide material and funds to support ISIS terrorist campaigns against the Yazidis.

"Lafarge has admitted to a conspiracy that aided ISIS by providing millions of dollars in cash to ISIS, and is alleged to have provided ISIS with cement to construct underground tunnels and bunkers used to shelter ISIS members and hold hostages, including captured Yazidis," a news release stated. Clooney has focused on the French cement company that supported ISIS in Syria in order to remain in business during the war. The crime committed by Lafarge is serious, but it is just one small incidence of western entities supporting terrorists in Syria following Radical Islam. Clooney is singling out a French company, and France is allied with both the US and UK. While the crime affected hundreds of Yazidis, the same crime carried out by the US, UK and EU has affected millions of Syrian citizens.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces were caught selling arms to the ISIS. Weapons sent to terrorists in Syria from the US directly allowed ISIS to obtain substantial amounts of sophisticated supplies that they used against civilians. A study by Conflict Armament Research found that anti-tank weapons given to the 'rebels' in Syria by the US ended up in the possession of the ISIS within two months of leaving the factory. The US provided extensive lethal and non-lethal aid to many terrorist groups fighting against the Syrian government. The CIA ran a covert program Timber Sycamore to arm, fund and train terrorists in Syria. US President Trump shut the program down in 2017.

ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra and the FSA fighting in Syria all shared the same political platform: to remove the Syrian government in Damascus, and replace it with a Islamic governing system. In March 2011, the US and NATO began a war in Syria for the purpose of regime change. It was not successful, and the same government in Damascus has remained. However, the US-NATO war was very successful in destroying the country, ruining the economy, killing thousands and sending the largest Syrian migrant wave to Europe in history. US President Barak Obama praised the FSA as 'moderate' rebels fighting for freedom and democracy. But, early on the FSA demonstrated that they were fighting to kill Christians and non-Sunni Muslim minorities, and had no interest in lofty ideals of freedom and democracy.

They wanted to over throw the Damascus government with the support of the Obama administration, and realize the dream of a Sunni Muslim governing system that was based on Islamic Law, not civil codes. In April 2014, investigative journalist Seymour M. Hersh exposed the Obama-Clinton "Rat Line", which was a CIA weapons highway into Syria, serving the terrorists fighting for Obama's regime change goal. Weapons and ammunition was sent from Libya to Syria via southern Turkey, and the terrorists on the receiving end were affiliated with Al Qaeda, and later aligned with ISIS.

Hersh revealed a 2012 agreement by Obama, and supported by the UK spy agency, MI6, which was responsible for getting weapons from Libya into Syria. In 2013, Clooney was appointed to a number of United Nations commissions, including as adviser to Special Envoy Kofi Annan on Syria. The US and UK involvement in supporting the terrorists who would later fight alongside ISIS was not any secret. In 2016, Obama signed into law a defense policy bill that led to US weapons provided to 'rebels' ending up in the hands of terrorists following Radical Islam, who became brothers in arms on the Syrian battlefields.

The Yazidis have suffered greatly and should receive justice. Clooney has focused on this one small incidence of ISIS benefiting from a French business. Clooney has ignored that the US, UK and their western democratic allies supported, funded, trained and weaponized terrorists in Syria which directly benefitted ISIS. Where is the international court case to serve justice for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians dead, maimed, raped, kidnapped and made homeless by the FSA and their allies Al Qaeda and ISIS? Clooney chose an easy win with the case against Lafarge. Clooney said she hopes to get a financial award for the Yazidis from her case so they can rebuild their lives.

The US has prevented the Syrian people from rebuilding any hospital, school or home because of the US-imposed sanctions, which prevent importing any products for reconstruction. The US sanctions against Syria prevent any wealthy Arab country, or investor, from developing any reconstruction project to benefit the Syrian civilians, such as the repair of the water infrastructure in Aleppo. Last summer, Aleppo suffered cholera because the water plant is in need of repair. The Syrians have no court case pending, and have no hope of any recovery from their suffering caused by the US-NATO attack on the Syrian people for regime change.

Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist