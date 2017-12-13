Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Alabama Stunner: Democrat Doug Jones Defeats Right-Wing Extremist Roy Moore in Photo Finish U.S. Senate Race

By       Message Steven Rosenfeld       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/13/17

Author 6942

From Alternet

- Advertisement -

Jones' win reveals that many Republicans want nothing to do with Trump and Bannon's politics.

From youtube.com: Doug Jones addresses supporters after defeating Roy Moore for Alabama Senate seat {MID-209127}
Doug Jones addresses supporters after defeating Roy Moore for Alabama Senate seat
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Global News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The most-watched federal election of 2017 came to a stunning finish Tuesday with deep-red Alabama electing Democrat Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate -- the first Democrat elected from Alabama in a quarter century and a major defeat for President Trump and Steve Bannon's white nationalist wing of the party.

- Advertisement -

Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, defeated Republican Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court Justice who was removed from the state's highest court for putting God above the U.S. Constitution and was repeatedly accused during the race of being a sexual predator who had targeted teenage girls.

Nonetheless, Trump embraced and endorsed Moore in the race's final days, ignoring the advice of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. On Sunday, the state's other senator, Richard Shelby, who was elected as a Democrat in 1992 but became a Republican two years later, urged voters to reject Moore and write in another name. On Tuesday night, with 96 percent of precincts reporting, the write-in votes exceeded Jones' victory margin.

With 2,138 of 2,220 precincts reporting, Jones had 49.5 percent or 638,000 votes, while Moore had 48.8 percent or 629,000 votes. The 20,000-vote balance, 1.7 percent of the total, were write-in votes for neither candidate.

- Advertisement -

"We have shown the country the way that we can be unified," Jones said, framing his victory in terms of reconciliation and consensus. "This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about the rule of law."

Moore did not concede defeat, however. In brief remarks to his supporters, Moore's campaign manager said that ballots from overseas military personnel had not yet been counted. (The state will not conduct a recount unless the victory margin is under 0.5 percent; however, that does not stop a candidate from paying for a recount.)

"When the vote is this close, it's not over," Moore said. "It's not over and it will take some time."

The race was Moore's to lose and his defeat is a prism that reveals much about the fissures in American politics, as well as the moral core in Trump's win-at-any-cost politics. Just as Jones' intense get-out-the-vote strategy clearly motivated the state's African-American voters to turn out in record numbers for a special election, Moore's controversies and Trump's abrasiveness clearly prompted many Republicans not to vote.

Moore was such a caustic candidate that the Senate was poised to decide whether to swear him in or begin investigating his alleged sexual misdeeds as a stepping stone to his impeachment. Jones' victory means the Republicans now control the Senate by a one-vote margin, 51-49, and that puts the body in play in 2018 -- an outcome many Democrats could barely imagine before Jones' stunning victory.

The election was prompted by President Trump selecting Jeff Sessions to be U.S. Attorney General. The governor appointed Luther Strange, who lost a heated primary to Moore despite Strange's support from establishment Republicans, namely McConnell. Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House strategist, made it his mission to unseat Strange and embrace Moore, saying political outsiders like Moore are needed to defend and implement Trump's white nationalist vision.

- Advertisement -

After Strange's primary defeat, the Washington Post broke a series of stories in which several women detailed Moore's predatory sexual behavior, recalling incidents that took place when the women were teenagers. Moore vigorously denied the allegations and his campaign staffers attacked the women as opportunists and liars. The accusations took the campaign into a new orbit. Moore has long been a religious fundamentalist who relished his political martyrdom, but the allegations brought him into the center of a debate over toxic masculinity.

Moore and Bannon sought to portray the accusations as more meddling by elitist outsiders trying to tell upstanding Alabamians what to do -- the old trope of locals resenting and rejecting outsiders. But the editorial boards of the state's largest newspapers uniformly said that Moore was unfit to serve in the Senate -- a statement that was not only echoed by the Jones campaign and Democrats, but by some of the state's best known Republicans: Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

As promising as these dynamics seemed to be for Democrats, the backdrop to this race was that Jones faced exceptionally long odds to become Alabama's first elected Democratic senator in decades. Even though Moore had "underperformed as a statewide candidate" in prior elections, as the Washington Post put it, "to win, Jones would have to turn out voters in droves from predominantly black areas, because Alabama's geography -- and politics -- are sharply divided by race. And Trump supporters would have to stay home -- or even flip for Jones."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Steven Rosenfeld  covers democracy issues for AlterNet. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace,  TomPaine.com  and many newspapers. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pennsylvania Court Deals Blow to Fracking Industry: Corporations Not The Same As Persons With Privacy Rights

See (Literally) Why Al Franken is Gaining Votes

We Are Now One State Closer to Having a Corporate-Dominated Constitutional Convention

Hard Lesson for Franken: Not All Votes Get Counted

The Roy Moore Debacle in Alabama Is a Showcase of the GOP's Playbook to Rig Elections

Political Panic Is Brewing in the Republican Party After the Democratic Sweeps on Tuesday

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 255 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1989 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
There is a lot to say about this race, but start with:

I see the key thing as a huge turn around in the south, a repudiation of Trump, a big no to the antiquated Jim Crow south, and a massive victory that portends very very well for big victories in 2018 that are as inevitable as a tidal wave striking the shore!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 at 5:20:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 