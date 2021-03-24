 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/24/21

After a Year Under Lockdown, Will Our Freedoms Survive the Tyranny of COVID-19?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 87833
SARS-CoV-2
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM)   Details   Source   DMCA
One way or another, the majority of Americans will survive COVID-19.

It remains to be seen, however, whether our freedoms will survive the tyranny of the government's heavy-handed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, now that the government has gotten a taste for flexing its police state powers by way of a bevy of lockdowns, mandates, restrictions, contact tracing programs, heightened surveillance, censorship, overcriminalization, etc., we may all be long-haulers, suffering under the weight of long-term COVID-19 afflictions.

Instead of dealing with the headaches, fatigue and neurological aftereffects of the virus, however, "we the people" may well find ourselves burdened with a Nanny State inclined to use its draconian pandemic powers to protect us from ourselves.

Therein lies the danger of the government's growing addiction to power.

What started out a year ago as an apparent effort to prevent a novel coronavirus from sickening the nation (and the world) has become yet another means by which world governments (including our own) can expand their powers, abuse their authority, and further oppress their constituents.

Until recently, the police state had been more circumspect in its power grabs, but this latest state of emergency has brought the beast out of the shadows.

Not only have the federal and state governments unraveled the constitutional fabric of the nation with lockdown mandates that sent the economy into a tailspin and wrought havoc with our liberties, but they have almost persuaded the citizenry to depend on the government for financial handouts, medical intervention, protection and sustenance.

This past year under lockdown was a lesson in many things, but most of all, it was a lesson in how to indoctrinate a populace to love and obey Big Brother.

What started off as an experiment in social distancing in order to flatten the curve of this virus, and not overwhelm the nation's hospitals or expose the most vulnerable to unavoidable loss of life scenarios quickly became strongly worded suggestions for citizens to voluntarily stay at home and strong-armed house arrest orders with penalties in place for non-compliance.

Every day brought a drastic new set of restrictions by government bodies (most have been delivered by way of executive orders) at the local, state and federal level that were eager to flex their muscles for the so-called "good" of the populace.

There was talk of mass testing for COVID-19 antibodies, screening checkpoints, mass surveillance in order to carry out contact tracing, immunity passports to allow those who have recovered from the virus to move around more freely, snitch tip lines for reporting "rule breakers" to the authorities, and heavy fines and jail time for those who dare to venture out without a mask, congregate in worship without the government's blessing, or re-open their businesses without the government's say-so.

To some, these may seem like small, necessary steps in the war against the COVID-19 virus, but they're only necessary to the Deep State in its efforts to further undermine the Constitution, extend its control over the populace, and feed its insatiable appetite for ever-greater powers.

After all, whatever dangerous practices you allow the government to carry out nowwhether it's in the name of national security or protecting America's borders or making America healthy againrest assured, these same practices can and will be used against you when the government decides to set its sights on you.

The war on drugs turned out to be a war on the American people, waged with SWAT teams and militarized police. The war on terror turned out to be a war on the American people, waged with warrantless surveillance and indefinite detention. The war on immigration turned out to be a war on the American people, waged with roving government agents demanding "papers, please."

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jill Herendeen

Author 18898
(Member since Jul 18, 2008)
I totally agree, except re: " they have almost persuaded the citizenry to depend on the government for financial handouts."

Would you object to regular gov't handouts which amounted to a UBI equal to what Congress gets paid? NOT as a consolation prize for the gov't taking over our lives and livelihoods, which is NEVER OK, but simply to eliminate poverty. If we no longer had to maintain a large bureaucracy to dole out welfare, we would not only have huge cost savings but a lot more freedom as well.

I don't see why our public servants should get paid any better than ANYONE in the public which they ostensibly serve. Particularly when those public servants are so inept that they allow poverty to exist in the first place.


Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021 at 10:16:56 AM

Author 0
