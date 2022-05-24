After Afghan Pullout - Biden Goes War Bonkers



President Joe Biden speaking at the joint session of Congress.

President Biden was excoriated by the U.S. war party for pulling out of Afghanistan after 20 years last August. In so doing, Biden didn't mince words proclaiming that staying wasn't worth one more American death after 4,288 Americans died there for nothing since October, 2001. Yet, his pulling out was the boldest, most sane US act for peace in this century, one that deserved thunderous gratitude instead of unrelenting vilification.

But unnerved by the criticism he was weakening American standing in the world, Biden has pivoted from peace to an aggressive foreign policy around the world since.

Does even one in a thousand Americans believe we're under threat from the al Shahab militant group in Somalia, 8,600 miles from the homeland? Biden does, announcing 500 US troops are on their war to African Somalia and that airstrikes against these alleged bad guys will resume.

Sixteen months into his tenure and Biden has failed to achieve his campaign promise to return to Obama's 2015 Iran nuclear deal which likely headed off war with Iran. Now, for the first time, he's committed the US to participate in Israeli war games against Iran. That, along with unreasonable demands over returning to the 5 + 1 Iran nuclear deal, threatens war with Iran instead of peace.

Just yesterday in Japan, Biden announced unequivocally that the US would intervene militarily with China should they invade Taiwan. Sensible military and diplomatic professionals are horrified Biden would make such a stark commitment for all out war with China 8,000 miles away in China's backyard. What could possibly go wrong?

But the real threat Biden poses to peace, possibly even nuclear war, is his massive infusion of $54 billion in military aid, rather than diplomacy, which is prolonging Russia's war in Ukraine. America is not only AWOL from promoting peace there, we've signaled to Ukraine's president Zelensky that he'd better follow the US policy of weakening and isolating Russia, regardless of the death and destruction a prolonged war causes Ukraine.

More billions will be squandered in Europe by US plans to increase their military bases beyond the current 300, and pour in thousands of more troops. Europe loves protecting their homeland from a phantom Russia enemy as long as Uncle Sam is paying the fare.

Besides engaging in or risking war on several fronts, Biden's bellicose foreign policy is funneling massive amounts of US treasure away from life sustaining and enhancing policies at home that require urgent attention.

Looks like after being schooled by the war party for ending a 20 year war in Afghanistan that should never have been fought, Biden's new governing mantra is 'ALL GUNS - NO BUTTER'.