 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

After Afghan Pullout - Biden Goes War Bonkers

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 40715
Message Walt Zlotow

President Joe Biden speaking at the joint session of Congress.
President Joe Biden speaking at the joint session of Congress.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: The White House)   Details   Source   DMCA
 

President Biden was excoriated by the U.S. war party for pulling out of Afghanistan after 20 years last August. In so doing, Biden didn't mince words proclaiming that staying wasn't worth one more American death after 4,288 Americans died there for nothing since October, 2001. Yet, his pulling out was the boldest, most sane US act for peace in this century, one that deserved thunderous gratitude instead of unrelenting vilification.

But unnerved by the criticism he was weakening American standing in the world, Biden has pivoted from peace to an aggressive foreign policy around the world since.

Does even one in a thousand Americans believe we're under threat from the al Shahab militant group in Somalia, 8,600 miles from the homeland? Biden does, announcing 500 US troops are on their war to African Somalia and that airstrikes against these alleged bad guys will resume.

Sixteen months into his tenure and Biden has failed to achieve his campaign promise to return to Obama's 2015 Iran nuclear deal which likely headed off war with Iran. Now, for the first time, he's committed the US to participate in Israeli war games against Iran. That, along with unreasonable demands over returning to the 5 + 1 Iran nuclear deal, threatens war with Iran instead of peace.

Just yesterday in Japan, Biden announced unequivocally that the US would intervene militarily with China should they invade Taiwan. Sensible military and diplomatic professionals are horrified Biden would make such a stark commitment for all out war with China 8,000 miles away in China's backyard. What could possibly go wrong?

But the real threat Biden poses to peace, possibly even nuclear war, is his massive infusion of $54 billion in military aid, rather than diplomacy, which is prolonging Russia's war in Ukraine. America is not only AWOL from promoting peace there, we've signaled to Ukraine's president Zelensky that he'd better follow the US policy of weakening and isolating Russia, regardless of the death and destruction a prolonged war causes Ukraine.

More billions will be squandered in Europe by US plans to increase their military bases beyond the current 300, and pour in thousands of more troops. Europe loves protecting their homeland from a phantom Russia enemy as long as Uncle Sam is paying the fare.

Besides engaging in or risking war on several fronts, Biden's bellicose foreign policy is funneling massive amounts of US treasure away from life sustaining and enhancing policies at home that require urgent attention.

Looks like after being schooled by the war party for ending a 20 year war in Afghanistan that should never have been fought, Biden's new governing mantra is 'ALL GUNS - NO BUTTER'.

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Walt Zlotow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Walt Zlotow is a Chicago area native and current resident. He has been following the adventures and occasional mis-adventures of American politics and culture since the Truman administration. Credo: The pen is mightier than the smart bomb.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Billions in Weapons - Zero Negotiations - Reveal Real US Agenda in Ukraine

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 244 quicklinks, 6147 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Indeed, Biden's 'skirting very close to becoming an outright belligerent in an extremely dangerous war. It would be imprudent for US leaders to put America at such risk, even if Ukraine were the most splendid, pristine democracy, in history'.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 6:10:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 