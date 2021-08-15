 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/15/21

Afghanistan: So What Do the Filthy Commie Peaceniks Say Now?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
So, people get hurt when you stop waging wars, and peace is dangerous, and . . . and . . . well, women's rights!

What do the stupid peace lovers say now?

Well, here's what this one says:

On September 11, 2001, I said, "Well, that proves all the weapons and wars are useless or counterproductive. Prosecute crimes as crimes, and start disarming."

When the U.S. government launched an illegal, immoral, sure to be catastrophic war on Afghanistan, I said, "That's illegal and immoral and sure to be catastrophic! End it now!"

When they didn't end it, I said, "According to the Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan, there's going to be hell when they end this, and it's going to be a worse hell the longer it takes them to end it. So, end it now!"

When they didn't end it, I went to Kabul and met with all kinds of people and saw that they clearly had a lousy, corrupt, foreign-backed puppet government, with the looming threat of the Taliban, and neither choice was any good. "Support nonviolent civil-society," I said. "Provide actual aid. Try democracy at home to lead by example. And (redundantly, since democracy at home would have done this) get the U.S. military the @%!%# out!"

When they still didn't end it, and when a Congressional investigation found the top two sources of income for the Taliban to be the revived drug trade and the U.S. military, I said "If you wait additional years or decades to get the !^%& out, there's going to be no hope left. Get the hell out now!"

When Amnesty International put ads up on bus stops in Chicago thanking NATO for the lovely war for women's rights, I pointed out that bombs blow up women the same as men, and marched to protest NATO.

I asked people in Afghanistan, and they said the same thing.

When Obama pretended to get out, I said, "Really get out, you lying scheming fraud!"

When Trump got elected promising to get out and then didn't, I said, "Really get out, you lying scheming fraud!"

(When Hillary Clinton failed to get elected, and evidence suggested that she'd have won had she credibly promised to end the wars, I said, "Do us all a favor and retire for godsake!")

When they STILL didn't end it, I said, again, "According to the Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan, there's going to be hell when they end this, and it's going to be a worse hell the longer it takes them to end it. So, end it now!"

When Biden pretended to get out while promising to keep troops there and to increase the bombings, I said, "Really get out, you lying scheming fraud!"

I encouraged all the insiderish groups that said the same thing super gently and politely. I encouraged all the fed-up groups blocking doors and streets and weapons trains. I supported efforts in ever country involved to get their token troops out and stop legitimizing a U.S. crime. Year after year after year.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
