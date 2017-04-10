Dorothy Lemus: -~" May i suggest for the new year avoiding all tittles such as liberals, rep, demo, progressives, races, color, educational idiots,etc. and come to a realistic confederation of humanistic individuals understanding and taking over this country and changing it to a better, healthier, educated, spiritual, hard working, united place to breath in. love and light."
--Dorothy is facebook friend who posted the above quote one news years eves a few years back. She told me I was the only one whop believed it.
My dream is to fulfill Isaiah 23:17-18 where the profits or not stored or hoarded up but used for the people, and the kings are thrown in jail in Isaiah 24:21-24 (Or at least protected from the people by their security guards in their home.) so we can have that big party of Isaiah 25 where the veil will be lifted from all Nations eyes and they understand what they have never been told in Isaiah 52:13-15 about it all happening in the flesh this time too, just as leaders were not ready for that 2000 years ago.
And for the rest will post quotes while trying to explain why are so important to me today.
"'As for the best leaders, the people do not notice them. When the best leader's work is accomplished, the people say, 'We did it ourselves!'" -- Lao Tzu, The Book of Tao
"Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men. Therefore the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity and happiness require." -- John Adams, 1776
An avidity to punish is always dangerous to liberty--It leads men to stretch, to misinterpret, and to misapply even the best of laws. He that would make his own liberty secure must guard even his enemy from oppression; for if he violates his duty, he establishes a precedent that will reach to himself." --Thomas Paine
This Paine quote of Paine hits me close to home: strict justice has to go out the door. It's closed our minds to down-on-their-luck people who may snap from un-needed pressure, when all is lost.
The religious right of America has heavy dues that they will pay to keep their security guards protecting them in their mansions, feeding many. The coming 2017 Group W Bench Movement where we get what ever we want.
THE-MEDIA-RIGHT-STORM does look like the little horn of Daniel 7, who up-rooted 3 kings, until the times the saints of the most high are purged and refined, with their power just about now SHATTERED in Daniel 12:7, where arms were raised and sown about times like these. Only other time hands were raised about these times is the rock and roll of the 7 Pearls of Thunder kept secret in Revelation 10, revealing hidden truths.
There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved. -Ludwig von Mises,1949
Dennis Kucinich and Ron Paul have some good thoughts on the banking subject. Can we put the Fed under the Treasury where it has always belonged, and print US Notes to faze out our currant fiat, trash cash.
