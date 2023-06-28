 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

About the Ukrainian war for membership in the Alliance

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kirilo Sakhniuk
Become a Fan

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is currently the most discussed political event. Absolutely everyone is watching what the patronage and protection of the Alliance is. And now the entire reputation of American and European military equipment depends on the Ukrainian leadership. But will they cope with such responsibility?

We have to admit the Ukrainian army is losing its potential and penetrating power every day. The sequence of actions of the Ukrainian leadership in the first days of the operation is only puzzling. The General Staff of Ukraine, in a hurry to show the result, "sprayed" tanks into five directions instead of one.

Offensive problems

The offensive was launched by seven brigades. Large forces were not concentrated in a narrow area to strike, although artillery and missile training was unprecedented. Minefields and engineering barriers prevented success. And the enemy's aviation and artillery inflicted such losses in manpower and equipment. The moral and psychological stability of the attacking units has significantly decreased. The Russian defensive lines are positioned so that the first echelon slows down the advance of the AFU, and the second echelon, deployed closer to the main line of defense, could conduct counterattacks against Ukrainian breakthroughs, as well as provide prepared reserve positions for advanced units.

What has been done

The UK Ministry of Defense has promised to train Ukrainians in new combat tactics to minimize losses. European advisers are urging the Ukrainian command to abandon scattered attacks. They called this tactic suicidal.

For Washington, the first results of the Ukrainian "counteroffensive" were "sobering". The White House blames Ukrainians for being behind schedule.

Adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, in turn, blames the allies for the delay in the supply of weapons, which allowed Russia to prepare a line of defense. And now the counteroffensive is not yielding the expected results.

Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that the main events of the counteroffensive are still ahead. He noted that the results achieved only precede future events.

The main military reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including most of the brigades that have recently been trained in the West and equipped with upgraded NATO tanks and armored vehicles, have yet to be activated.

The counteroffensive will continue at least until the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12. After all, Ukraine needs to demonstrate that it is worthy of becoming part of the Alliance.

Conclusion

Although Russia should not be able to decide Ukraine's role in NATO, neither should Kiev. Existing NATO members select who joins, and the purpose of the alliance is their safety, not other nations' welfare. Military allies are not the equivalent of Facebook friends, with more always being better. The U.S. should agree to further NATO expansion only if the process makes America more secure. Thus, Washington should consider Moscow's opposition. Adding Ukraine adds not only an existing conflict, but one involving a hostile nuclear power.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Kirilo Sakhniuk Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Hello. My name is Kirilo Sakhniuk. I am a freelance journalist, political analyst, blogger. I believe that every opinion should be heard. My articles contain only my view on the problem. Do not judge strictly, because all people are different, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Cure for Wellness: The plot of Resident Evil is not so fantastic

The Price of War: U.S. Moves to Wartime Footing

Suicide as a way of solving problems

Zelenskyy: "We Will Win". Will the Russian offensive fail?

F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine: Myth or Reality?

Will the war in Ukraine end in 2023?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend