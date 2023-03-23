 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

About Wishing

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Gary Brumback
Become a Fan
  (35 fans)

My recent articles have delved into the nature of human nature covering the subjects of

thinking, believing and seeing, making choices, human life, and forgiveness. [1] This brief article explores the human nature of wishing. As before, I will consult various "authorities" on the matter of wishing.

Poets' Answer

I knew the Bard would not disappoint me. I can still visualize from third-row Broadway orchestra seats Richard Burrton's modern dress version of the Bard's most famous play about Hamlet, an insane prince of Denmark. Who among us does not have on the tip of our tongues "To be, or not to be, that is the question." Hamlet goes on to devoutly wish to consummate with "the fair Nymph Ophelia." At least that is my interpretative, selective quote.

Journalists' Answer

As I have said, I always rely on good journalism as a source for my writings. So, what did I find this time? Before tiring and quitting I must have looked at a hundred or more famous quotes from journalists. Nothing explicit. But what was implicit was very clear: journalists wish there were no online journalism!

Philosophers' Answer

Did I ever hit pay dirt with this source: Florida State University philosophy professor Alfred R. Mele wrote an article about "Aristotle's Wish" to elucidate, among other issues, the role of wishing in making choices and acting ethically. [2] I will leave it at that and move on.

Psychoanalysts' Answer

Once again I turn to Freud. The Freud Museum in London ought to have dug up a Freudian nugget or more about wishing and they did.[3] To Freud a wish is the fulfilment of a dream. Makes sense if you follow Freud since he was a dream specialist. Presumably, there could be positive and negative wishes depending on the dream. A dream about an enemy, e.g., could evoke a dream of death for the enemy. Speaking of which, I have argued that human beings need to avoid two "death wishes for humanity," 1. "things have to get worse before they get better, and 2. There's nothing I can do about it." If these two wishes prevail among most Americans, then humanity is indeed headed to Doomsday of one form or another later this century if not sooner.

Psychologists' Answer

Being myself a psychologist I wish to preempt my many thousands of colleagues. Recall from one of my earlier articles that a former colleague of mine identified all the physical and mental abilities that might be required in toto or in specific ones to do any job.[4] Wishing, of course, was not included simply because it is not an ability. Wishing is a topic concerning species' motivation, which brings me to a true story about rat motivation. As an undergrad major in psychology at Indiana University there was, believe it or not, a rat lab on the top floor of the psych building. The rat psychologists discovered that starving rats wished food far mor than sex (in my abler days I never acted like a starving rat). How did the rat psychologists know this since they couldn't interview the rats? They knew it from their ingenious experimental design in which starving rats were put in an unfamiliar maze where at one bend was a very sexy female rat in heat. They whizzed by her as if she didn't exist.

In Closing

I wish to close this whimsical article with a little bit of more whimsy: Readers, do you wish you had not spent time getting to this closing?

Notes

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Brumback Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of "911!", The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lur ch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

I may be (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

America's Corpocracy: The Legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Lewis F. Powell (1907-1998)

America's Corpocracy: Conspiracy Theory or Conspiracy Reality

Corporate America Unmasked

The Childhood of America's Power Elite and its War Addiction

Robed Injustice

America needs a socially responsible capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Oct 1, 2011), 35 fans, 95 articles, 1619 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Readers, do you wish you had not spent time getting to the closing of this article about wishing?

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 23, 2023 at 10:44:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend