Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/6/22

Abortion: A Theological Problem (and Goddess solution)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Barbara Mor reads from .The Great Cosmic Mother. Barbara Mor (1936-2015) poet, historian, feminist and activist on behalf of the living Earth, contributed these readings from her ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: 37Dionysos)   Details   DMCA

As a theologian, I say thank God for the recent SCOTUS decision to effectively repeal Roe.

I say that not because I think the decision was correct. It wasn't. I say it because Dobbs vs. Jackson has pinpointed the fundamental source of national polarization not only on the issue of abortion, but on climate change and war as well.

And that source was not correctly identified by Bill Clinton's phrase (borrowed from James Carville) "it's the economy, stupid." Rather, the source of national polarization is not economics, politics, or constitutional law. It's theology. Yes, theology! And until what passes for the "left" in this country takes that bull by the horns, it is doomed to impotence in the face of the religiously driven right-wing juggernaut that triumphed with Dobbs.

What that decision made clear is that the victorious "pro-life" position is based fundamentally on theological grounds that can only be described as patriarchal. Its foundations are abstract, divorced from life, and ignorant of the experience of those centrally involved in the question, viz., women.

Meanwhile, left-wing "pro-choicers" seem too "sophisticated" to respond in kind within an American context where people are basically religious and have been tricked into accepting mansplained theological reasoning about abortion. I mean, the left has proven strangely reluctant to engage its opponents on that powerful contested spiritual terrain.

What I'm arguing here is that the means for doing so is readily available in a highly developed feminist theology that is much more persuasive, older, comprehensive, and venerable than its more recently developed patriarchal counterpart. It's the theology of the earth consistently embraced by our ancient ancestors and by indigenous people across the planet. (The latter btw, are not reluctant to address issues in theological terms.)

The theology in question has perhaps been best described by Monica Sjöö's and Barbara Mor' s splendid 500-page volume, The Great Cosmic Mother. It's the religion of the earth explained there that can save the day for humanity and our planet.

To show what I mean, let me begin by sharing The Great Cosmic Mother's contrast between matricentric and patriarchal religions in general. Secondly, I'll compare matricentric insights about abortion with their patriarchal counterparts. Thirdly, I'll show how those insights are essentially theological. My conclusion will suggest profound changes in the ways we speak about or ignore the spiritual dimensions of our lives.

The Religion of the Earth

By "The Religion of the Earth" Sjöö, Mor, and other feminist historians refer to the first religions of the human species which for 30,000 years centered on Goddess worship.

That's right. Widespread archeological discoveries of detailed goddess statues indicate conclusively that the supreme gods who reigned for most of human history's concern with religion have been female. Under such dispensation, wise women functioned as community leaders, priestesses, counsellors, midwives, and healers. For millennia, they were humankind's principal decision-makers.

Accordingly, worship for those 30,000 years celebrated "Mother Earth" with her abundant life-giving powers, as well as natural processes influenced by the moon, ocean tides, and seasonal changes.

Such emphasis also centralized life mysteries unique to women and completely foreign to male experience - the menstrual cycle, conception, gestation, birthing, nursing, contraception, and abortion. Obviously, men have only second-hand knowledge of such processes that largely shape female experience so central to propagation of the species.

So, Goddess religions emphasized female autonomy, male discipleship at women's feet, the unity of all creation and the knowledge and insight available through the uniquely feminine avenues just listed. Wisdom came to women as well through peer interaction, prayer, contemplation, meditation, ecstatic dance, music, chants, spells, rituals, and female intuition.

Patriarchal Religion

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
The Great Cosmic Mother: rediscovering the religion of the earth should be required reading in every seminary curriculum. No, it should find a place on everyone's bookshelf.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at 12:11:09 PM

