Abe Shinzo Assassinated: The Shape Of Things To Come

Ultra right-wing former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was shot moments ago while giving a speech in the prefecture of Nara, Japan. Abe was a staunch nationalist that adopted a political philosophy of "taking back Japan" (Nippon wo torimodosu). The same political rhetoric constantly being touted in the United States. "Back" is always the political mantra, whether it is taking back America, take America back, or build back better, the words "take" and/or "back" are perpetual. Rarely does a U.S. politician adopt the word "forward". Abe Shinzo was the prototype of a U.S. political sellout in this regard. He was vehemently pro U.S. and believed in military interventionism and, in fact, wanted to dismantle Japan's post-war pacifism (WWII). https://apjjf.org/2021/24/Nakahara.html

Early reports are sketchy, but apparently Abe was shot from behind at close range with trauma to his upper torso, neck and chest. The fact that Japan has relatively few privately owned guns (unlike its master the United States) and rarely experiences gun violence is a mildly stunning one. With a population of 127 million it has fewer than a dozen gun deaths annually. By comparison, were the ratio the same in the United States it would translate to approximately 30 gun deaths per year. In just the first week of this month there have been dozens of gun deaths in the United States; the world's most "exceptional" nation. gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting

Though the situation is still fluid and details are still evolving, anyone who knows anything about human anatomy and gunshot wounds knows that Abe will not survive. Apparently, he showed no vital signs during transport to the hospital. The alleged perpetrator of the crime has been apprehended and is in police custody.

Political assassination is unusual in most of the world. It should surprise no one reading this article that the nation that leads in political assassinations is the same nation that purveys violence across the globe, is the world's number-one arms dealer, has more guns than it does people and has almost two mass shootings per day. The United States, by far, leads the globe in political assassinations. Depending on what statistics one tortures the only nation close is China (with about the same amount). However, one must not catch one fooling oneself in immediately adopting some false equivalency in this regard. You see China is 3,500 years old, the United is a mere fraction of that age. It is of particular intrigue that the nations that have had the most political assassinations are those that have either been victims of colonialization or tainted, at one time or another, by the United States and/or "western culture" (including Japan). Click Here

I have never liked "westerns" and "cowboy" movies. Odd.

For months I have put off writing a column about the coming political assassinations; mainly because of the pervasive, government-sanctioned silencing of anyone who dares employ the lost art and science of critical thought, particularly in the political realm. In my years on earth I have never seen the level of thought, speech and literary suppression that currently exists. It is nothing less than spectacular. Nonetheless, I must remain true to self and the fact of the matter is the world is in turmoil. The turmoil is not a result of any one event or a singular person and it has been decades in the making, but it does have one origin and anyone too dull to know exactly what it is I am stating is too dull to need to know; and likely does not care. The world is trying to right itself, it is in search of justice. It is just a matter of time before there is a political assassination in the United States. I speak of months, not years, and when it does occur it will have devastating consequences. Every intelligent person knows it, but is too craven to state it.

This is no longer a matter of the shape of things to come, for what was to come has arrived. Like a cosmic tunnel humanity has entered a new Dark Age and the United States is the locomotive. That train has left the station and there is no turning back. The only thing more disturbing than a psychopath is one that is unaware that they are ill. I hope that the world will come through its impending cataclysm a better one in which peace reigns over violence, justice reigns over coercion and supremacy, law reigns over rules, thought reigns over idiocy, decency reigns over money and, more than anything, respect reigns over all. If this does not happen, it will not matter for humanity will extinguish itself. There will be no second chance.