 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

AL Prisoners on Childhood Trauma, Childhood Poverty

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 506820
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Matthew Vernon Whalan

(First Published in The Hard Times Review)

(Author's note: Incarcerated sources are kept confidential to protect their safety and privacy. Each prisoner is identified by a randomly chosen letter.)

(Part 1) - "Z" - "Quadruple Bad Luck"

"Z" has been incarcerated in Ventress Prison on nonviolent charges for around two years. In June, he interviews about mass incarceration, his background, and other subjects for several articles.

"I wouldn't really say we was poor" growing up, says Z, "because I was an only child." He was raised by his mother and grandmother, who "always made sure" he was taken care of, had what he needed and wanted.

"When my grandma died," Z recalls, "my momma got on drugs and stuff like that"I was around 15 or something like that, and then I had to start selling drugs, because my momma couldn't pay the bills, so I had to start paying bills. And then I said I wasn't going to stop until she had her own house, because we had - our house had ended up burning down, also, around that time."

Z pauses, then explains, "Man, look, man, my dog died, my grandma died, my house burned down, then my momma got on drugs," all "in a few months."

Asked how their house burned down, Z elaborates, "My momma - this guy she was talking to at the time, he got mad because she left him, and he set the house on fire. I was in the house sleeping at the time, wasn't nobody there but me. And I lost " clothes, trophies.I had all kinds of stuff in there, for years."

Z reflects: "Like, I was real good at sports - track, basketball, football. So, I always felt like that [trophy collection] had sentimental value to me."

After that man burned down Z and his mother's house, "So, my momma's stuff got burned up. So, she started gettin credit, gettin stretched, hangin around the wrong crowds, gettin on drugs. And I had a few cats and a lil puppy at that time, new puppy, and um " actually, I had to put all the kittens and the puppy in my car, runnin around in the car for a while till we got a house, and sometimes we stayed with a friend of mine. Yeah, so, I was like, 'Man, bad luck outta nowhere.' I'm talkin bout, like, quadruple bad luck. It was, like, in just a few months, everything went down hill. We were homeless."

Z remembers the early stages of being suddenly homeless as a young teen.

"I was like, 'Man, I ain't ever been homeless. I ain't ever live like that before, man.' And I was smellin, because all my clothes that I did save smelled like smoke. So, like I said, I wasn't old enough to work. So, I found a dealer and started sellin dope. So, eventually, came up, got my momma on her feet, got her a house. I started paying bills, learnin how to grow up early."

Z pauses, and remembers, "I had some plans, man. I was gonna leave Alabama, period. I was planning on [leaving] with sports anyway. But, like I said, all that backfired when all that happened."

Once Z made enough money to get his mother, himself, the kittens, and new puppy all a place to live, and continue paying the bills, "Then, I ended up getting the house or whatever," still in his mid to late teens, at which point his mother "ended up coming back for real out of the hole she was in," says Z.

Shortly his mother's recovery, Z "caught a Federal [nonviolent drug] charge. A dude set me up " And I did, like, 20 somethin months on that" in his late teens.

Z is around middle age now.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Matthew Vernon Whalan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Matthew Vernon is a writer and contributing editor for Hard Times Review. His work has appeared in The Alabama Political Reporter, New York Journal of Books, The Berkshire Record, The Brattleboro Reformer, The Manchester Journal, The Commons, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Voting For Resistance, Voting for the Youth: Why the Green Party is the Party of the Future

We Got Next

What is a Terrorist? The Criminalization of American Dissent in the 21st Century

Obama's Legacy

The Political Philosophy of Vision and Rebellion in the 21st Century

Calm Down, Freak Out

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 