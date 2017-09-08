Power of Story
A way forward to decrease abortions

When it comes to abortions, there is no way I, a man, can ever fully comprehend or hope to fully translate into printed word, the anguish that a woman must feel in making the decision to terminate her pregnancy. So I will stick with guy stuff, warm data and fuzzy logic.

I am writing about abortion today because, in Republican red states, women's reproductive rights are running frantically backwards these days. Many states are trying as hard as they can to make it impossible for a woman to obtain a safe abortion. Last week, Kentucky's last women's clinic had to fight in court to stay open. Conservatives show incredible concern for fetuses, period. Yes, period. After a child is born, he's pretty much on his or her own. From birthday to deathday, Republican policies are about as compassionate as Darwinism.

Statistically speaking, people have sex. It's both fun and a great, low impact cardio exercise. In my research for this article, I've discovered that humans have been engaging in sexual activities going back literally hundreds of years; that "Just say no" has never been an effective slogan when it comes to birth control; and that it doesn't matter if people live in a conservative state or a progressive state, women still get pregnant. As Donald Trump would say, "Who knew?"

Now that we are all clear on that, I ask you: "How does the elimination of abortion clinics reduce the primal, God-given urge for people to have sex?" Here's a hint, it doesn't. It just eliminates the possibility of women having safe abortions. While a handful of women die each year in the United States from complications from medically supervised abortions, there are no numbers to speak for those who die from the do-it-yourself jobs. What I do know is that I would rather have my appendix removed by someone who had medical training and the proper equipment, than try to do it myself with a sharp metal coat hanger.

The number of abortions in America has fallen dramatically in the past few years, magically coinciding with the "free" birth control available with Obamacare. While correlation is not causation, it doesn't take an Einstein to realize that prudent pregnancy prevention effectively eliminates the need for an abortion. A deliberate, planned parenthood should be a universal goal embraced by all thinking voters hoping to reduce abortions, regardless of political stripe.

Unfortunately, non-thinkers abound in America. In 2011, Texas cut funding for family planning services by 67 percent and closed more than 80 women's clinics. Then-Governor, Republican Rick Perry said: "We will continue to pass laws to ensure abortions are as rare as possible under existing law." While teen pregnancies have been decreasing nationwide for years, and are now at an all-time low, a forthcoming study in the Journal of Health Economics shows Texas' teen birth rate grew by 3.4 percent in the four years after the cuts, and the abortion rate among their teenagers actually increased. According to the April 13, 2017 Dallas Morning News, "Texas now has the highest rate of repeat teen pregnancies in the country." As former President, George W. Bush would say, "mission accomplished."

Data from the Texas fiasco proves what common sense already knew, planned parenthood through effective birth control lowers abortion rates.

http://www.amazon.com/Vile-Acts-Evil-Banking-America/dp/1448
Mike Kirchubel writes a weekly Progressive/Economic column for the Fairfield, California Daily Republic and is the author of: Vile Acts of Evil, a look at the hidden economic history of the United States. Vile Acts of Evil almost wrote itself. (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013)


  New Content
Sadly, it's A LOT worse than just stupid; it's War on the Poor. Those with sufficient wealth will still be able to find safe medical abortion even when it's prohibited by law--it just becomes more expensive. They can also afford to have all the kids they want, hire nannies to raise them, and send them all to Yale, and with trust funds, too. All it takes is money.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 2:32:09 PM

Author 0
Suzana Megles

Become a Fan
Author 10457

(Member since Feb 2, 2008)


  New Content

For me - abortion is wrong and it is sad that both women and men can't say no to their sexual urges. For Catholics it is destroying a life.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 6:52:00 PM

Author 0
Indent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010)


Reply to Suzana Megles:
Why should anyone have to "say no to their sexual urges" when there are safe contraception methods to avoid pregnancy? You may feel that your religion requires that you not take advantage of them but why should anyone else be forced to abide by the dictates of your religion.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 6:57:34 PM

Author 0
Stephanie Hendricks

Become a Fan
Author 90038

(Member since Sep 23, 2013)


  New Content

Sex is great. I love having it. (I'm in a committed relationship) But, I don't want to get pregnant. Bringing another life into this world is the biggest responsibility a human being can have. And it's taken WAY too lightly I think. All a person has to do is think ahead a little.


Science is wonderful; I got a 3-yr birth control implant in my arm that cost a total of $65 at Planned Parenthood. If only they'd offer this option at Walgreens, CVS, as easy as you can get a flu shot, things would be a lot simpler for many people. A lot fewer abortions, unwanted babies wouldn't be born to bad parents, and less kids born to parents who can't afford to have more.


I've also found that people that talk about sex being shameful or something we should control the urge to do, have never had good sex, or just aren't good at it to begin with. Classic self-righteous, puritanical indignation.




Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 7:30:49 PM

Author 0
M.I. Lee

Become a Fan
Author 47715

(Member since Apr 19, 2010)


  New Content
It is so absurd for states and the U.S. Government to ban abortions and birth control via shutting down Planned Parenthood. It is the only organization which provides free birth control. If the shoe were on the other foot and males could be impregnated, there would be a huge clamor for birth control in our state and national governments.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 10:47:01 PM

Author 0
