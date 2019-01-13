A reckless, totally irresponsible president shuts down the most important elements of this government



Trump

Trump has now proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is totally unfit to continue as president of this country. Shutting down the government to force the Congress, especially Democrats, to bend to his will and appropriate $5.7 billion to build his wall on the Southern border is a totally reckless and irresponsible act that is against the best interests of this country and its people.

Of the millions of Americans working in numerous agencies across this country some of these agencies are far more essential than others, especially in the area of safety and security. So how in the world is it that when this shutdown occurred the biggest impact from it is being taken by the many thousands of employees who work in our air traffic system?

What is more important than air traffic in this country by which many millions of Americans use various airlines each and every day for a variety of different reasons? The safety records of this air traffic system are exceptional and it is all because of the highly professional work of air traffic controllers who manage flights across this nation,, along with the TSA employees that screen passengers and their baggage at entry and exit points in airports.

These employees are indispensable, they are the backbone, the heart of America's air traffic system. And now this pretend president, Trump, has taken action that will severely impact these government workers who will be hard-pressed to pay their bills.

Some of them have been furloughed but a large part will remain working because their jobs, especially the air traffic controllers are classified as essential. Some of the TSA employees are already calling in sick. Air traffic controllers are very committed to assuring the safety of passengers and are, therefore, are staying on the job, at least so far.

Who else among those Americans who watch out for our safety in various ways is Trump punishing, using them as the pawns in this struggle over his demands for his stupid wall? Well, those in the Coast Guard that are involved with the safety off our shores are also not being paid. In the category of "can you believe it", a great many FAA flight inspectors are being furloughed; that, on the part of Trump, is the height of irresponsibility.

The Food and Drug Administration, believe it or not, is halting most food inspections. What is this empty shell of a president trying to do, open the door to food poisoning across America?

Speaking of food, this article indicates that, as many federal workers are trying to cope with this situation and are having trouble making ends meet, food pantries in America are coming to their aid. This is a great example of how Americans help their fellow Americans in difficult times; when their government and president fail to do so.





Why in the world are the members of the House and Senate still getting paid when they are directly responsible for allowing this selfish, uncaring president to continue to orchestrate this shutdown? While this crisis grows more and more serious these "servants of the people", most of which make an annual salary of $174,000, with their leaders receiving much more, have decided to leave Washington and go home for the weekend, while government workers are on the job with no pay.

What is going to happen if, because of Trump's reckless and ill-advised actions, this dangerous situation evolves into the shutdown of various airports in this country if and when a large portion of these employees decides to go on strike?

Or worse yet; what if a shortage of screeners allows deranged misfits to get on a plane and then find some way to hijack it or take it down? That would be catastrophic.

Enough is enough! Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, must act now and end this shutdown by initiating veto-proof legislation to bring an end to this Trump shutdown. And, when that is done, they need to take swift, nonpartisan action to remove this highly incompetent president from office. He has just clearly proven that he is totally unfit to be president of this country.

These politicians must put aside all partisan politics aside and do what is right for this country and the American people. Trump is threatening to call this a national emergency to get the funding for the wall. Well, if it is a national emergency, then it is one that he, himself, created. And that's why he must go!.

