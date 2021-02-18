 
 
A case against the Congress of the Unites States of America

1) The legality of our current Congress

2) The fact that Political Parties are a large part of the problem

3) A few reasons why our current Congressional make up is useless

4) Redress of grievances

1) "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God. (The last part added by the Judiciary Act of 1789)"

That is the legally binding oath all members of Congress (both chambers) make when starting their term. In said oath, they swear to the Constitution. Not the party, lobbyist, self-interest, current or former president. By upholding and defending any of the previously mentioned, they are violating their oath of office. Said constitution that they oath to, describes their job as representation of the people, legislation while representing the people, constituency service (helping continuance solve problems), education, oversight" To do anything else would be to advocate the overthrow of our constitutional form of government. So by doing the bidding of the party, lobbyist, self-interest, current or former president, they are changing our constitutional form of government. In fact, 5 U.S.C. 7311 makes it a federal criminal offense (and a violation of oath of office). 18 U.S.C. 1918 provides penalties for violation of oath office described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) removal from office and; (2) confinement or a fine.

Today, we have a congress that votes party line, does the bidding of whatever lobbyist pays them, views their own re-election/future office election as priority, or (as the GOP have shown) does the bidding of another branch of government (or individual). All of which change our constitutional form of government, making them all guilty of the above federal crime mentioned. Because part of the punishment of said crime is removal from office, the majority of congress (especially the GOP) are there illegally. They have no legal right to be there.

2) "However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion." - George Washington.

"Let me " warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party." - George Washington, Farewell Address, 19 September 1796.

"There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution." - John Adams, Letter to Jonathan Jackson, 2 October 1780. In: Charles Francis Adams (ed.), The Works of John Adams, Vol. 9, Boston, 1854. pp. 510-11.

"We are attempting, by this Constitution, to abolish factions, and to unite all parties for the general welfare." - Alexander Hamilton, Debates in the Convention of the State of New York on the Adoption of the Federal Constitution, Tuesday, 25 June 1788. In: Henry Cabot Lodge, ed., The Works of Alexander Hamilton (Federal Edition), Vol. 2, New York, 1904, p. 57.

"Party knows no impulse but spirit, no prize but victory. It is blind to truth, and hardened against conviction. It seeks to justify error by perseverance, and denies to its own mind the operation of its own judgment. A man under the tyranny of party spirit is the greatest slave upon the earth , for none but himself can deprive him of the freedom of thought." -Thomas Paine, The Opposers of the Bank, 1787.

The founders of this nation warned us against political parties. They knew that what has happened would happen.

On June 21, 1788, the Constitution became the official framework of the government of the United States of America. The first political party appeared in 1789. That means our constitution was not meant to work with or for parties. That is why our government doesn't work. That is why the USA is far behind the rest of the world. All because congress would rather play party politics, one-upsmanship, or kowtowing to people other than who they are supposed to. It's also why no impeachment has ever happened. Congress putting party politics over the good of the nation (again, changing our constitutional form of government).

Have been studying political science for 27 years and am very passionate.
