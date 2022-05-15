

I lay down on the couch on a hot afternoon

And got lost in the thought





That this old world needs a make-over.

Right then I had a vision:





I saw spirit reshaping everything.

Whole populations were melting back into clay.





I focused my vision like a microscope

And saw amazing things:





The fern became a rock,

The rock, a rabbit,





The rabbit, a turtle

The turtle, a pepper





A Chrisitan, a Buddhist

A Hindu, a Jew.





Then I saw Creator shaping a bird with my name on it.

Wait a second!





(I am trying to be a good creation,

But I thought I would be a person again!)





May I be a person?

In this vision, which runs kind of like a trailer,





Spirit frowned and turned to me.

You only get to be a person two times in a row





If you die when you are close to a breakthrough.

Me: I thought I was!





No, you weren't.

Me: What about the Christian who you are bringing back as a Buddhist?





And the Hindu

You just refashioned as a Jew?





Everybody who adheres to a strong faith

In any religion, divine doctrine or theology is close to a breakthrough





And gets to be reborn in another faith . . .

Or as an atheist.





You were just a dreamer and a poet,

So you get to be a bird. Stop complaining.





With that, Creator turned and kept fashioning

The bird that I will be.

Then everything got fuzzy and I got up

Remembering there was kombucha in the fridge.

..........................

I've been thinking a lot about reincarnation lately, maybe because I'm in my seventh decade and it seems like a good use of my time to sort out what I am hoping for or believe will happen to me when I pass. I recently posted a serious reflection on the difference between death and passing. This poem makes light of or even fun of, the subject. It's written as a kind of inside joke with a lot of irony. I mean, who wouldn't want to be reincarnated as a bird! And who would want to be reincarnated as a human in the future we have cursed our descendants with. I am realizing more and more that living a long time is both a blessing and a curse. When I was in my thirties, when it was impossible to imagine living as long as I already have, I was very pessimistic about the future if the human race didn't wise up. We haven't wised up and that future that I dreaded is now my present. I derive no pleasure from having been right in my dark prognostications. Just for the record I do believe that religious people, regardless of their faith, simply by having chosen a spiritual path, are closer to a "breakthrough" than non-religious folks or folks who don't believe in any divine intelligence behind the undeniable cosmic miracle of creation.

