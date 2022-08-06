A World Gone Bañanas



One of my kids just told me about bañanas.

He goes, Dad did you know that they have plutonium?

I saw bombs falling on Hiroshima, felt glum --

so many shadow people without mañanas.

Shake it off. I go, Don't you mean potassium?

Science tells us it's radioactive. He shrugs.

Like it's all relative, K or Pu, more humbugs.

Indifference that's come to be an axiom.

That night I had visions of bañanas falling,

falling without end from gods-must-be-crazy planes,

and they covered up the world with their yellow rains

and Jesus returned and no one heard him calling.

At Brigham's, Mom would order up banana splits,

which I've not seen in ages, which gives me the shits.